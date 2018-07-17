Open countdown, 2 days to go: Gary Player shows off his fitness regime

Gary Player shows off his fitness regime to Di Dougherty as we continue our top 10 moments from last year's Open Zone at Royal Birkdale.

Player, the three-time Open champion, showed us how he stays in shape and how doing so can help your game.

Even at the age of 82 Player is still in incredible condition and he could undoubtedly show a thing or two to some of the younger players!

Player won the second of his three Claret Jugs at Carnoustie in 1968, while he also triumphed at The Open in 1959 and 1974.

