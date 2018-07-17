The Open Zone: Sergio Garcia's guide to tackling bunker play on a links

6:06 Former Masters champion Sergio Garcia demonstrates how to get out of links bunkers from a variety of lies in an insightful visit to The Open Zone Former Masters champion Sergio Garcia demonstrates how to get out of links bunkers from a variety of lies in an insightful visit to The Open Zone

Sergio Garcia was a welcome visitor to the practice bunker at The Open Zone as he demonstrated how to escape the sand from a variety of lies.

Garcia has big acts to follow as his illustrious compatriots Seve Ballesteros and Jose Maria Olazabal were regarded as two of the finest bunker players of all time, leading to the notion that "Spanish hands" were well suited to a great short-game.

The 2017 Masters champion was tested to the limit by Claude Harmon as he gave an impressive masterclass in splashouts, giving us valuable insight into the dos and don'ts of general bunker play.

Of course, Garcia is not planning on visiting too many traps at Carnoustie this week, but should the need arise, he shows he is well equipped to tackle the hazards as he bids to atone for his Open near-miss at the same venue 11 years ago.

Watch the video above to see Garcia's superb bunker artistry at Carnoustie ahead of The 147th Open, live all week on Sky Sports...