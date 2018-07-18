The Open: From arrival at Carnoustie to the first tee, with Tim Barter

4:11 Tim Barter takes us on the long journey to the first tee, via the new clubhouse and practice facilities, ahead of The 147th Open at Carnoustie. Tim Barter takes us on the long journey to the first tee, via the new clubhouse and practice facilities, ahead of The 147th Open at Carnoustie.

Sky Sports reporter Tim Barter clocked up some paces at Carnoustie as he took us through the long journey from the arrival at the clubhouse to the first tee.

The Sky Sports cameras follow Tim from the Carnoustie hotel through to the new £5m state-of-the-art clubhouse, which caters for all the players' needs as they prepare for The 147th Open.

After a quick cameo from Rickie Fowler, you can take a buggy ride to the extensive practice facilities before heading back to the clubhouse, which is situated next to the practice putting green.

Then it's time to make our way to the nerve-jangling first tee, surrounded by grandstands, where this year's field face a reasonably gentle opening hole - a 396-yard par-four named "Cup" as they get their Open campaigns underway.

Watch the video above to see Tim Barter take the long journey from the clubhouse to the first tee ahead of The 147th Open, live all week on Sky Sports.