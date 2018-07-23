From Palmer to Harrington: Five previous back-to-back Open champions

Padraig Harrington won his first Open Championship in 2007

After Jordan Spieth missed a great chance to become the first man to successfully defend The Open title for a decade, who are the last five back-to-back champions?

Spieth started the final round at Carnoustie tied for the lead, but a final-round 76 saw him finish four behind Francesco Molinari.

His disappointing Sunday cost him the opportunity to join an elite list of back-to-back Open winners, so here's a look at the last five to achieve the feat ...

Padraig Harrington (2007, 2008)

Harrington became the first player from the Republic of Ireland to win the Open Championship when he beat Sergio Garcia in a playoff at Carnoustie.

He began the final round in a seven-man tie for third, six shots off the lead held by Garcia, yet four birdies and an eagle at 14 - combined with Garcia's own struggles - meant the Dubliner stood on the 18th tee with a one-shot lead.

But two trips into the Barry Burn later and that lead was gone after a double-bogey six at the 18. Garcia then needed par to seal the championship, but a greenside bunker and a missed 10-foot putt scuppered his hopes and forced him into a playoff.

A birdie at the first of the four playoff holes, alongside Garcia's bogey, then set up Harrington's win as he became the first European major winner since Paul Lawrie in 1999.

Harrington finished four clear of Ian Poulter in 2008

Harrington's defence a year later at Royal Birkdale nearly did not happen at all as a wrist injury threatened his participation.

But he played, and in difficult conditions, stayed in contention with 74-68-72 to sit two shots behind Greg Norman heading into the final round.

A brilliant back nine, highlighted by an eagle three at the 17th, saw him surge clear of the field and finish three over for the championship - four clear of Ian Poulter - as Norman stumbled to a Sunday 77.

Tiger Woods (2005, 2006)

Tiger Woods led from start to finish in 2005 at St Andrews

Tiger arrived at the scene of his first Open Championship victory at St Andrews (2000) in 2005 with some doubts over his form having split from coach Butch Harmon, insisting he wanted to "own" his swing, but the 134th Open Championship provided the validation for that decision as he led from start-to-finish in a dominant display.

He raced out of the traps, reaching the turn on Thursday in 32, and didn't look back, opening his week with 66-67 to go four clear of Colin Montgomerie.

Although Jose Maria Olazabal kept him in check with a 68 on the Saturday to close the gap to two heading into the final round, Woods moved clear by shooting a two-under 70 on Sunday - the only player in the top 14 to go under par on the day - despite some putting problems early in his round which saw Montgomerie close the gap to one.

Woods breaks down in tears after winning the 2006 Open Championship following the death of his father

But the time he walked up the 18th, he was five clear and he dedicated his victory to his father Earl, who was seriously ill.

Woods then defended his title in 2006 at Hoylake as he held off the triple challenge of Chris DiMarco, Ernie Els and Sergio Garcia to win by two from DiMarco with a superb final-round 67.

Upon sinking the winning putt, Woods sobbed into the shoulder of his caddie Steve Williams. His father had died two months earlier.

Tom Watson (1982, 1983)

Tom Watson's 1982 victory was his fourth Open Championship win

Tom Watson had already won three Open Championships when he found himself seven shots behind a young Bobby Clampett at the halfway stage at Royal Troon in 1982.

But a third-round 78 from Clampett on Saturday brought the American back towards the field on a tough day of scoring and a final-round 70 from Watson was enough to earn him a one-shot victory over Peter Oosterhuis and Nick Price as Clampett continued to move backwards with a 77.

It was one that got away from Price though. The South African was three clear on the 13th tee after three straight birdies, but the pressure told and Watson held his nerve as Price folded.

Watson held his nerve to win his fifth Open Championship in 1983

By the time Watson defended his title on the Lancashire coast at Royal Birkdale he was virtually making the Championship his own - this was his third win in four years - but it arrived thanks partly to an astonishing whiff from an inch by Hale Irwin on the 14th on Saturday.

That miss proved enough to deny Irwin a playoff against Watson as his final-round 67 was only good enough for eight-under, one back following Watson's nerveless 70.

Fellow American Andy Bean had also carded a 67 in the fourth round to put the pressure on and both he and Irwin were left waiting to see if Watson would falter up the last, but of course, he did not.

Lee Trevino (1971, 1972)

Lee Trevino beat 'Mr Lu' by one shot in 1971

Trevino became the fourth player to win the US Open and the Open Championship in the same year when he beat Lu Liang-Huan - known as 'Mr Lu' - by one shot at Royal Birkdale in 1971.

But it was not all plain sailing for the American at the 100th edition of the tournament. Going into the final round, Trevino led by one from Lu and Tony Jacklin and a brilliant run on the front nine - including four birdies in his first six holes - then moved him six clear at the turn.

But as Lu made his move, Trevino then carded a double-bogey seven at the 17th to trim his lead one heading up the last.

There was more drama to come, as Lu's second shot hit a female spectator on the head, but despite being visibly upset, he composed himself to birdie the last, which Trevino matched to take the Claret Jug.

Trevino's 1972 win came thanks to a chip-in at the 17th on the final day

Trevino's successful defence a year later was defined by some short-game magic and ended Jack Nicklaus' bid for the Grand Slam having won the first two majors of 1972.

Six shots behind heading into the final day, Nicklaus shot a final round 66 to tie the course record, but crucially, he was one-over for the final three holes.

At the 17th, Trevino and Jacklin were tied for the lead and when Trevino put his approach to the par five into the bunker and was then off the back in four, the win looked there for Jacklin, but after Trevino chipped in, Jacklin three-putted from 18 feet and he never recovered, bogeying the last as Trevino beat Nicklaus by one.

Arnold Palmer (1961, 1962)

Arnold Palmer was hugely popular because of his cavalier style of play

Palmer's first Open Championship came at Royal Birkdale, beating Dai Rees by one shot after surviving a rough few days of weather.

Starting on the Wednesday, Palmer finished the day two shots back from Rees, who was in a three-way tie at the top with Harold Henning and Kel Nagle on four under, before gale-force winds played havoc on Thursday and heavy rain washed out Friday.

But it was a shot on the Thursday that would define Palmer and this victory. A wayward drive on 16 left his ball buried under some blackberry bushes, but instead of hacking out sideways, he took a six iron and smashed his ball onto the green.

The weather relented enough for both final rounds to be played on the Saturday and a 69 in the morning put Palmer three clear, which was enough to hold off a determined charge by Rees in the afternoon.

Palmer's second Open victory - the sixth of his seven major championships - came the following year at Royal Troon and it came at a canter, beating Nagle by six shots.

He took full advantage of Troon running fast to post a winning total of 276, beating the old record by two strokes and becoming only the second player after Ben Hogan to win the Masters and Open in the same year.