The Open at Carnoustie: Henry Cotton wins his second Claret Jug in 1937

Henry Cotton won The Open in 1937

The English enjoyed a period of dominance in the lead-up to the Second World War as they won all six Opens between 1934 and 1939.

Henry Cotton, who had won at Royal St George's in 1934, claimed the second of his three Open triumphs three years later at Carnoustie in 1937.

A difficult first round of 74 from Cotton left him two over par and four shots off the lead, and he remained that far behind at the end of the second round despite shooting 72.

Cotton's 73 on the final morning - at a time when both final rounds were played on the same day - left him three behind Reg Whitcombe, but Whitcombe would implode in the rainy, final round with a 76, as Cotton went round in 71 to finish two shots clear on two over.

Cotton's record at The Open was remarkable. He would go on to win again after the Second World War in 1948 and managed a top-10 finish on 17 occasions. Only once in 23 appearances did he fail to make the cut.

The Open has not been won consecutively by any English players since, with only Nick Faldo winning the Claret Jug on more than one occasion since Cotton.