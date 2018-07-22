Open anniversaries: Padraig Harrington wins his second Claret Jug in 2008

Padraig Harrington celebrates his victory in The Open at Royal Birkdale in 2008

Padraig Harrington lifted the Claret Jug for the second consecutive year as he triumphed at Royal Birkdale in 2008.

Having won at Carnoustie in 2007, the Irishman returned 12 months later to win his second of three career majors. In doing so he also became the first man from a nation other than the USA or Australia to win at Royal Birkdale.

The Irishman started poorly with a four-over 74 in the first round, but bounced back with a 68 to make the cut in extremely difficult conditions in Southport. A two-over round on day three then brought him closer to contention.

Harrington was tied for fourth, alongside six other players, and the story heading into the final day appeared to belong to Greg Norman.

Greg Norman congratulates Harrington after his victory

Then 53, the Australian had not won a major since 1993, but he was two shots clear of KJ Choi and Harrington, who shot a 72 on the Saturday. At the time he was the oldest player to hold at least a share of the lead after 54 holes, although his score of two over made it the first time in 22 years that the leader after three rounds was not under par.

Norman simply could not maintain his momentum on the final day. Eight bogeys in the final round saw him shoot a round of 77 and slip down to third.

Harrington, meanwhile, made two birdies in the back nine and a fantastic eagle at the 17th to finish four shots clear of Ian Poulter.