Open anniversaries: Mark O'Meara triumphs at Royal Birkdale in 1998

Mark O'Meara celebrates with his family after winning The Open at Royal Birkdale in 1998

Mark O'Meara became the oldest winner of two majors in the same year when he won The Open at Royal Birkdale in 1998.

The American, then 41, enjoyed a golden year as he added the Claret Jug to his Masters Green Jacket, the only two major victories of his career.

It was an inglorious start from O'Meara, who found himself seven shots off the lead after an opening round of 72.

O'Meara is congratulated by Brian Watts after winning the play-off

He did, however, improve significantly on the Friday as he shot a 68 to move to level par, three behind front-runner Brian Watts.

The Saturday was a struggle for all. O'Meara, however, managed to shoot a 72 to move a shot closer to Watts, and his 68 on the final day meant there would be a play-off.

O'Meara immediately birdied the 15th as Watts could only par it, and he went par through the next three holes as Watts failed to recover, eventually bogeying the 18th to leave O'Meara two shots clear for victory.