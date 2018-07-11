Bernd Wiesberger withdraws from The Open due to ongoing injury

2:42 The waiting is nearly over for the 147th Open, with all four days live on Sky Sports' dedicated channel. The waiting is nearly over for the 147th Open, with all four days live on Sky Sports' dedicated channel.

Bernd Wiesberger has been forced to pull out of the Open Championship next week at Carnoustie due to an ongoing injury.

The Austrian has battled wrist problems in recent months and has not featured competitively since missing the cut at the Volvo China Open in April.

In a statement, Wiesberger said: "Unfortunately, I was forced to withdraw from The Open Championship today due to my wrist injury.

"The healing process has not put me into a position where I can train, let alone play, at the level I would like to. Hope to have better news coming soon!"

Wiesberger has played at The Open in each of the previous five years, with his highest finish coming via a tie-for-63rd in his maiden appearance in 2013.

America's Andrew Landry has replaced Wiesberger in the field, with former PGA champion Keegan Bradley now first on the reserve list ahead of Adrian Otaegui and Aaron Wise.

