When is The 147th Open and how can I watch it live on Sky Sports?

It is not long until the third major of the year gets underway, with extended coverage of The 147th Open live on Sky Sports.

Golf's oldest major heads to Carnoustie this week, with extended round-the-clock coverage during the 10 days surrounding the championship available via the dedicated Sky Sports The Open channel.

With bonus programming throughout the week across a number of platforms, here is everything you need to know to follow the action...

Spieth claimed a three-shot victory over Matt Kuchar in 2017

EXTRA COVERAGE

Featured group coverage will be available each day on Sky Sports Golf via the red button and on the Sky Sports website, with one morning marquee group and one afternoon threeball covered.

Viewers can also track players' progress in Featured Hole coverage on the red button, with cameras focusing on the eighth, ninth and tenth holes.

Woods makes his first Open appearance since 2015

Specialist programming will be available to download via Sky Sports On Demand, while Sky Q customers can catch-up with clips and highlights from each day and explore our entertaining features.

The tee times will be announced during a live countdown show from 1pm on Monday on both Sky Sports The Open and Sky Sports News, with preview shows on each of the three days leading up to the tournament.

TV TIMES

Monday 16 - 1pm to 1.30pm - Open countdown LIVE, including tee times announcement

Monday 16 - 4pm to 5.30pm - Live at The Open

Carnoustie hosts the Open for the first time since 2007

Tuesday 17 - 4pm to 5.30pm - Live at The Open

Wednesday 18 - 2pm to 5pm - Practice Round LIVE

Thursday 19 - 6.30am to 9pm - First round LIVE

Friday 20 - 6.30am to 9pm - Second round LIVE

Saturday 21 - 9am to 8.30pm - Third round LIVE

Sunday 22 - 8am to 7.30pm - Final round LIVE

McIlroy won the Open in 2014

AND THERE'S MORE…

There's a whole host of Open documentaries throughout the week on Sky Sports The Open, while there will also be live updates, interviews and reaction throughout the week on Sky Sports News HQ.

Live text commentary from first tee to last will be available on Skysports.com and Sky Sports' mobile apps, with behind-the-scenes coverage available via the Sky Sports' Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts.

