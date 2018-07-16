The 147th Open: Vote for the afternoon featured group at Carnoustie

The Open is live on Sky Sports this week, with viewers able to vote on which threeball they would like to see make up afternoon featured group coverage during the opening round.

Sky Sports will have round-the-clock coverage from Carnoustie, with a dedicated channel for the 10 days surrounding the third major of the year.

Featured group coverage will be available during every round on the red button and the Sky Sports apps, focusing on one threeball in the morning and another in the afternoon.

Viewers have the chance to select the players they would like to track on Thursday afternoon, with three options to choose from.

Ian Poulter is part of the first option at 2.59pm and tees off for the first two rounds alongside back-to-back US Open champion Brooks Koepka and Australian star Cameron Smith.

2017 Masters champion Sergio Garcia, who lost in a play-off to Padraig Harrington the last time it was held at Carnoustie, plays alongside Bryson DeChambeau and Shubhankar Sharma in the next group.

Poulter has three career top-10s at The Open

The final option begin at 3.21pm and contains four-time Open champion Tiger Woods, who returns to the event for the first time since 2015, with Hideki Matsuyama and Russell Knox completing that threeball.

