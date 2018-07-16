Padraig Harrington excited by Open 'title defence' at Carnoustie

Padraig Harrington is looking forward to "defending The Open title" at Carnoustie this week.

Harrington claimed his maiden major victory when he edged out Sergio Garcia in a play-off to claim the Claret Jug the last time The Open was played at the Scottish venue in 2007.

The Irishman followed up that success by making it back-to-back Open victories at Royal Birkdale the following year, but he admits Carnoustie holds special memories for him as he prepares to tee off in The 147th Open.

He said: "I look forward to playing in every Open Championship. This one, like last year, I'm coming back as a kind of defending champion. I know Jordan [Spieth] won last year, but it does make it a little more special when you're coming back in that circumstance.

Padraig Harrington lifts the Claret Jug after winning The Open at Carnoustie in 2007

"I'm quite familiar with Carnoustie. I've been back every year at the Dunhill Championship. It's not quite the same as Birkdale last year. It's interesting, obviously, the golf course. For all intents and purposes, it's a completely different course than the one in 2007 on that front. But it's always nice to be back in a place you've played well.

"I will make the effort to enjoy myself this week. Hopefully, that shows up because sometimes we do get the head down -sometimes we're working hard and put our heads down as we're working, and sometimes could be misconstrued. But I'll make the effort to smell the roses this week."

4:59 Padraig Harrington demonstrates how to deal with the daunting bunkers at Carnoustie ahead of The 147th Open Padraig Harrington demonstrates how to deal with the daunting bunkers at Carnoustie ahead of The 147th Open

With the Carnoustie fairways running fast in the sun-baked conditions, Harrington believes experience could prove to be a crucial factor this year.

"Experience is important," said the 46-year-old. "Links experience is especially important. You'd have to go back to Hoylake in 2006 to see something as fiery.

"It certainly plays into the hands of guys who can thread the ball around. The great thing about this golf course, is you can't take all the trouble out. You know, there's no perfect strategy that eliminates risk. You're going to have to take some risk. You're going to have to go by, skirt by some bunkers. It's very difficult to stay short.

"The beauty of the golf course is there's a lot of different ways of playing it, but eventually you're going to have to grow up and hit the shots. You can't always avoid - you're going to have to take some chances."

Tiger Woods, who is set to play in his first Open since 2015, prevailed at Hoylake in 2006 when there were similar conditions and Harrington expects him to be in contention this week.

Tiger Woods appeared to enjoy his practice round ahead at Carnoustie on Monday

"He's good enough to win this championship, no doubt about it," said Harrington. "I don't think he could play golf like the way he played in 2006 at Hoylake - but nobody else could have played the way he did. I suspect he couldn't play that way now.

"But he's definitely capable of winning this week. His game is good enough."

The Open Live Live on

Woods is around the 25/1 mark to triumph at Carnoustie, while Rory McIlroy can be backed at around 16/1 despite failing to add to his major tally since winning The Open and US PGA Championship back to back in 2014.

Harrington believes it is only a matter of time, though, before McIlroy ends his drought.

"Rory's obviously played well this year and yet seems to be getting a lot of press saying he's not playing so well," said Harrington.

Rory McIlroy is 'still very capable', according to Harrington

"Clearly, his career is now solely based on how he does in the majors. There seems to be no other yardstick for Rory, and that's probably the yardstick he uses himself.

"I think back in 2011 he had stolen a march on the field when it came to driving the golf ball, which brought tremendous confidence to his game. I think players have caught up. There are many players who drive the ball [to a] comparable [standard] and have certainly eaten into that advantage.

"It's just a tougher ask but the beauty for Rory is he's still very young, he's still very capable, and with patience, those majors will come."