Gary Player backing new drug testing policy at The Open

Gary Player has backed the introduction of blood testing at The Open this week, although he admitted it is inevitable that the sport is unlikely to be drug free.

The R&A has implemented blood testing into its anti-doping process at Carnoustie, although the practice has been in use on the PGA Tour since it updated its regulations last year.

Three-time Open champion Player insisted golf was one of the cleanest sports worldwide, but he is fully aware that certain players will struggle to resist the temptation to use performance-enhancing drugs.

Gary Player has backed the enhanced drug-testing measures at The Open

The South African legend also expressed his surprise that it took so long for rigorous drug-testing measures to be introduced at The Open.

In an interview with The Times, Player is quoted as saying: "Why so late? We are the last of all sports to do it.

"We have had players who have used performance-enhancing drugs. Are we ever going to be able to stop it? No. There's too much involved. That's the world we live in.

Player admits the sport will never be fully clean

"It makes you stronger. You don't get injured so quickly, you can hit more balls and you can practice harder."

The PGA Tour have not issued any drug-related penalties since January, when Canada's Brad Fritsch was handed a three-month suspension after being found guilty of taking a banned weight-loss drug.