Ian Poulter joins Paul Di Resta for a lap in a F1 two-seater car at Silverstone ahead of The Open
Sky Sports' dedicated channel Sky Sports The Open will have extensive coverage of The 147th Open from the Scottish links at Carnoustie throughout the week.
Last Updated: 17/07/18 12:50pm
Ian Poulter is an avid car collector so the opportunity for the Ryder Cup stalwart to leave the world of golf and test drive a two-seater alongside former F1 driver Paul Di Resta was an opportunity he could not resist.
During a spectacular month of British sport, Poulter took time away from his busy schedule to head to Silverstone, ahead of the British Grand Prix, and join Di Resta for a thrilling ride before turning his attention back to on-course matters at this week's The 147th Open, live on Sky Sports.
Poulter admitted to being "buzzing" and "nervous" in equal measure before his venture into a new sport but with Di Resta in company, he was in experienced hands.
Di Resta, now racing as a Mercedes DTM driver, went for a lap around the home of British motor racing with Poulter but how would the 12-time winner on the European Tour react to his step into unchartered territory?
You can watch Poulter in action in a more familiar environment when the 147th Open at Carnoustie gets underway on Thursday.