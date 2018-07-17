The Open: Patrick Reed aims to move a step closer to career Grand Slam of majors

Patrick Reed says winning the career Grand Slam is a definite goal as he goes in search of a second major this season at The 147th Open at Carnoustie.

After holding off a final-round charge from Jordan Spieth and a late rally from Rickie Fowler, Reed held his nerve to win the Masters and impressed with a fourth-place finish at the US Open.

Reed argues his journey from earning his PGA Tour card in 2012 to winning one of the sport's most prestigious prizes is proof of what else he can achieve in the game.

The Open Live Live on

"Sitting here being a major champion, winning the green jacket, it just shows the hard work and dedication that not only I had, but my team and my wife had.

"So for her to believe in me and knowing how hard we've been working and being out there and now all of a sudden I just know that we're on the right path and what we're doing is the right thing.

Patrick Reed is aiming to add the Claret Jug to his Green Jacket this week

"We just need to keep grinding and keep on going, and hopefully add a Claret Jug and the other two majors as well, and hopefully win the career Grand Slam at some point."

The American insists his mind is "clear-cut" about how he wants to play Carnoustie, with the course conditions playing firm and fast after a dry summer.

"It's pretty easy playing this place when it's really firm and fast, and it's very easy to tell into the wind and downwind kind of where you want to leave the ball," he said.

"There are 5,000 different ways for me to play these holes out here, but for me it was pretty clear-cut on how to play each hole.

"There are maybe three or four holes out there that's one way or another, and that's all going to depend on how I'm hitting certain clubs that day, on how aggressive I want to be.

The game plan is set. I just can't wait for the week to get started. Patrick Reed

"But for me, the game plan is set. I just can't wait for the week to get started."

America boasts the last five major champions and Reed will become the first player since Tiger Woods to win both the Masters and The Open in the same year if he is successful this week.

"I've just tried to treat the majors like any other tournament," said Reed, who has finished second, first and fourth at the last three majors.

"I've put too much pressure on myself, now I just go in there and play golf and keep the mindset of 'it's just another day on the golf course'.

"I've been able to stay in that mindset the last three and that's all I'm going to try to do this week."

Another player who has given himself plenty of chances on the sport's biggest stage is Dustin Johnson, who also goes in search of a second major victory.

The world No 1 finished third in the US Open at Shinnecock Hills last month and says he "is in the middle" in terms of evaluating his performance so far this season.

Dustin Johnson narrowly missed out on a second major victory at the US Open last month

"I feel like it's gone pretty well. The only part of my game where I feel like I'm struggling a little bit is with the putter, but I don't feel like I'm struggling putting," Johnson said.

"I feel like I'm putting it well and rolling it good. I just haven't really made a lot of putts.

"There's been quite a few tournaments where, if I just putt pretty well on the weekend, then, I'd have won."