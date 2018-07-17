Ashton Turner's amazing story of overcoming cerebral palsy to qualify for The Open

Ashton Turner's road to qualification for The 147th Open is a huge success story even before he heads to the first tee at Carnoustie.

At the age of one, Turner fell into a fish tank and fractured his skull. He was then diagnosed with a rare form of cerebral palsy, called ataxia, which affects balance.

His parents gave him a set of plastic clubs at the age of three to help improve his co-ordination and at six years-old, he was cleared of his ataxia.

After coming through regional and final Open Qualifying, the 21-year-old will now share the fairways with some of the world's leading golfers in an experience he describes as "surreal".

Turner, who was the leading qualifier at Notts Hollinwell, is pragmatic about his expectations on the Scottish links but says he has to treat the event like any other competition.

