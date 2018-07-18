Henni Goya explores the history behind Carnoustie ahead of The Open

Henni Goya has been taking a look at the history behind Carnoustie, ahead of the 147th Open.

After discovering what nearby city Dundee has to offer, Goya continued her exploring by finding out more about the heritage of the seaside town.

Goya reveals more behind the significance of a willow tree, more than 200 years old, and how it is said to have grown from a garden planting stake, or "dibble", left in the ground.

Carnoustie, as it is today, has expanded around the tree, leaving it as a striking memory of the town's origins.

The Simpsons Golf Shop is also a popular place to visit for tourists and golf fanatics alike and is the second oldest pro shop in the world.

The Simpson family's connection to The Open also extends to playing but how else did they use the town's nickname "Brighton of the North" in the early 1900s for entrepreneurial advantages?

Watch the video above to explore the history behind Carnoustie...

