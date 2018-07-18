WATCH: No regrets for Jean van de Velde as he reflects on 1999

Jean van de Velde rolled back the years in The Open Zone as he relived his meltdown at Carnoustie in The 128th Open in 1999.

The Frenchman held a three-shot lead heading to the final hole only to card a triple-bogey seven, which left him in a play-off in which he eventually lost out to Paul Lawrie.

Sky Sports' Nick Dougherty and David Howell took Van de Velde back 19 years in time and there was plenty of humour as they discussed that final hole.

Van de Velde managed to keep his feet dry in The Open Zone

Van de Velde, who is now 52, was also given an opportunity to play the 18th once again with the use of computer graphics.

Click play on the video above to see how Van de Velde got on the second time around at Carnoustie…..