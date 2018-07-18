Tiger Woods winning The Open would be the best thing for golf, says Gary Player

Gary Player has revealed his "big wish" for The 147th Open is for Tiger Woods to end his 10-year major drought with a victory at Carnoustie.

Fourteen-time major winner Woods is playing in the tournament for the first time since 2015 after recovering from a succession of back surgeries and Player believes golf needs him back at the top of the game.

The 82-year-old South African, who won the second of his three Opens at Carnoustie 50 years ago, said: "My big wish would be that he would win because Tiger Woods is responsible for these guys playing for a million every week.

"I think Tiger is what's captured the young people, which we need in this game desperately at the moment. If he can bring this, it enhances the game and brings more young people into the game.

Gary Player speaks to the media at Carnoustie

"He brings more people, the sponsors are delighted, the public are delighted and the media are delighted because you are still in awe of him.

"I think Tiger Woods will win another tournament, and I hope he will win another major because we desperately need him to do that for the sake of the game. And I sincerely hope he plays well.

"He's swinging the club so well. He's back on the right plane and he's making the right movements. I don't know how his career has affected him mentally, how it's hurt him. Nobody knows that. But he certainly has a chance, and I think a pretty good chance.

"He's not been a great driver of the ball, so he'll be using irons off the tees, which are to his advantage, and he's had the experience. So, yes, he could win."

Despite wanting Woods to win, Player reckons the tournament is wide open due to the firm and fast conditions at Carnoustie, although he believes Rickie Fowler has a chance to claim his first major success.

Rickie Fowler has been backed to make his mark at Carnoustie by Player

"The way the golf course is set at the moment, as the conditions are, anybody who plays in this tournament could win," he said.

"My feeling is Rickie Fowler. I think he's been very close at majors. I think he's played so well last week. He's in a good frame of mind. He's a marvellous putter and he hits the ball pretty straight."