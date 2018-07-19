The Open: Kiradech Aphibarnrat holes out in some style for birdie at 17

0:28 Kiradech Aphibarnrat had reason to cheer after a hole-out with his third shot to the 17th Kiradech Aphibarnrat had reason to cheer after a hole-out with his third shot to the 17th

Kiradech Aphibarnrat made the most unlikely birdie of the first round at The 147th Open as he holed out in spectacular style at the 17th.

The Thai powerhouse needed a lift after four bogeys in five holes saw him plummet to four over at Carnoustie, and it looked likely he would drop another shot at the fearsome penultimate hole following a wayward drive.

Aphibarnrat was unable to get anywhere near the green with his second, but he atoned with one swish of a wedge as his ball landed short of the hole and hopped straight into the cup on the second bounce.

It was actually the first birdie of the day at the tough 17th, and a par at the last completed a three-over 74 for Aphibarnrat while his playing-partners Jordan Spieth and Justin Rose both carded 72s.

Watch the video above to see Aphibarnrat's thrilling birdie at 17, and you can enjoy extensive live coverage from Carnoustie through to Sunday's conclusion on Sky Sports The Open.