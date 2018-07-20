Butch Harmon shares stories of working with Tiger Woods in special podcast at The Open

Butch Harmon reveals stories about his time working with Tiger Woods and shares some of his other golfing memories in a bonus edition of the Sky Sports Golf podcast.

The legendary coach joined Andrew Coltart, Wayne "Radar" Riley and regular host Josh Antmann in the studio ahead of The Open at Carnoustie, where he discussed a wide range of tales from his lengthy golfing career.

Butch speaks at length about the first time he saw Tiger in action and some of the techniques he used to keep the future 14-time major champion calm when he was younger.

Woods is at The Open this week for the first time since 2015

He was also discussed how Woods would prepare the night before big tournaments and how the former world No 1 dealt with being top of the rankings.

Radar shares his first memories of meeting both Butch and Tiger, with a whole host of other comical golfing tales during the special edition.

