Adam Scott delighted with Fanny Sunesson partnership at The Open

Adam Scott has praised his temporary caddie Fanny Sunesson after making a solid start at The 147th Open.

The 38-year-old Australian has struggled for form in recent years - with his last win coming back in March 2016 - but he is hoping his link-up with Swede Sunesson will help him win his second major title at Carnoustie on Sunday, and he is handily-placed at one under after 36 holes.

Scott, who squandered a four-shot lead with four holes to play in the 2012 Open at Lytham, split with caddie David Clark recently and persuaded the experienced Sunesson - who caddied for Nick Faldo in four of his six major wins - to come out of retirement and take over on the bag this week.

"It's been going great," said Scott after carding a one-under 70 in the second round at Carnoustie.

The Open Live Live on

"Fanny is, obviously, a fantastic caddie, and to be able to have that experience out there with me is certainly comforting.

"We've gotten along really well. She's picked up on my game quickly, and I think we think about things in a very similar way. It's been really easy working with her the last five or six days that we've been here.

"I'd like to be able to put her to the test a bit over the weekend, if we can get in contention."

Adam Scott and caddie Fanny Sunesson were out in the rain at Carnoustie on Friday morning

Scott says the partnership is only for this week, although he has not ruled out the possibility of them extending it.

He added: "It would be up to her, but I don't think she's making plans of a comeback.

"I was being a bit opportunistic in contacting her and coaxing her out of retirement from caddying, I guess. But I think she's having a good week. We'll just take it one week at the moment."