The Open: Sandy Lyle enjoys a fitting finish at Carnoustie

0:40 Sandy Lyle hits a dramatic birdie on his last 'The Open' 18th Hole putt, here in Carnoustie. Sandy Lyle hits a dramatic birdie on his last 'The Open' 18th Hole putt, here in Carnoustie.

Sandy Lyle bid an emotional farewell to The Open and enjoyed a standing ovation when he holed a superb birdie putt for what is likely to be his final shot in the tournament.

Lyle, who is no longer eligible for automatic qualification as a former champion having turned 60, brought the curtain down on his Open career in fitting style on his 43rd appearance in the event, with rounds of 75 and 76 leaving him well outside the halfway cut mark at Carnoustie.

Sandy Lyle made his 43rd Open appearance at Carnoustie

The Scot, who was given the honour of hitting the opening tee shot of the tournament at 6:35am on Thursday morning, made an encouraging start to his first round and was one under at the turn before struggling home in 40 to slip to five over.

The 1985 champion gave himself too much to do to make the weekend when he dropped five shots over the outward nine in the Friday morning rain, but he would enjoy one last moment to savour at the 18th.

2:41 Sandy Lyle joins Sarah Stirk at the Sky Cart, as they both re-cap on Lyle's last round at The Open. Sandy Lyle joins Sarah Stirk at the Sky Cart, as they both re-cap on Lyle's last round at The Open.

Lyle knocked a good second to 20 feet, and the birdie putt caught just enough of the left lip to drop, prompting the Scot to raise his arms aloft and exchange high-fives with playing partners Martin Kaymer and Andy Sullivan.

"A great way to finish," said Lyle, who had two other top-10 finishes in The Open. "The last three holes, I was one under and for 20 years I don't believe I finished below par on those last three holes.

"Other than that, it's been a nice experience. In 40-odd plus years I've played in the tournament, and to have the pleasure of hitting the opening tee shot was quite special to me. It shows that they care, and they appreciate what I've done over the years.

"I was on cloud nine walking down the 18th. It's quite a spectacular view to come down there and to make birdie was extra special."

Lyle had the honour of hitting the opening tee shot on Thursday

But Lyle also remained hopeful of returning to The Open if he can win next week's Senior version, adding: "If I win next week, then I'll be back again for more punishment! You want to leave the gates open, and there's always a chance I could play my way back into the tournament. I will try, I won't totally, totally give up.

"In theory, it seems like it's the last Open for me. I'll have to work to get back in again, but I have no regrets. I've had a good run."