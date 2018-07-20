WATCH: Jhonattan Vegas' crazy Open finishes with lucky bounce off stands!

0:22 Jhonattan Vegas got a huge slice of luck as his second shot to the 18th took a massive kick off the stands and landed perfectly in the middle of the fairway Jhonattan Vegas got a huge slice of luck as his second shot to the 18th took a massive kick off the stands and landed perfectly in the middle of the fairway

Jhonattan Vegas' crazy week at The Open at Carnoustie came to a suitably bonkers conclusion as he benefitted from a huge slice of luck with his second shot on the 18th hole.

Click on the video above to watch as Vegas smashed his iron into the stands on the left of the fairway, seeing it not only bounce back into play but with the perfect lie in the middle of the fairway.

Vegas compared his journey to The Open as "like a horror movie" after his first round, having been helicoptered to Carnoustie from Glasgow with just an hour until his tee time following issues with his visa.

He fared better in his second round 74, which included a par at the 18th after his lucky bounce, but it wasn't enough to see him make the cut, finishing five off that mark at +8.

