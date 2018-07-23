The 147th Open: Highlights from the Open Zone at Carnoustie
By Sky Sports Golf
Last Updated: 23/07/18 9:15am
Comical challenges, celebrity swings and impressive shots all feature in best of the coverage from another memorable week in the Open Zone.
The innovation once again played an integral part of Sky Sports' round-the-clock coverage at Carnoustie, with huge crowds congregating throughout the week at the pop-up studio on the range.
Nick Dougherty and Claude Harmon saw some of the world's top players and a number of recognisable names stop by to showcase their golf talents and discuss the week's talking points.
The "99-yard challenge" put the likes of Dustin Johnson and Ian Poulter to the test, with Sergio Garcia giving a bunker masterclass and a number of other sharing some useful golfing tips.
Former world champion boxer Carl Froch demonstrated why his sporting talents are best kept to the ring, while England and Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford came in to flick a few irons and share his love for the sport.
Sky Sports' punditry team also came in to discuss the tournament as it progressed, with Paul McGinley and Butch Harmon among those reflecting on the developing storylines and looking at ways to improve your game.
