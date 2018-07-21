WATCH: Jordan Spieth drives first hole for eagle at The Open

Jordan Spieth enjoyed a flying start to his third round at The 147th Open as he made a sensational eagle on the opening hole at Carnoustie.

The defending champion made a clear statement of his intent as he took out his driver on the 396-yard par four and blasted his ball down the fairway.

With the course drying out after Friday's rain, the ball skipped along the fairway and rolled onto the front edge of the green.

This left Spieth with a 12-foot putt for eagle, with the pin placed towards the front of the green, and he stepped up to hole the putt, although it did have a little wobble before it dropped.

Spieth had started the round on three under and three shots off the lead, but the eagle took him within one of the pace-setters at the time.

Click play to watch the video of Spieth's brilliant eagle.....