The Open: Carnoustie pro sinks huge putt on final hole
By Keith Jackson at Carnoustie
Carnoustie professional Keir McNicoll enjoyed a moment to savour as he completed his final round at The Open in some style.
McNicoll was called upon to play the weekend as a marker because an odd number of players made the cut, and after a long week working in the pro shop, he was out first with Malaysia's Gavin Green in the third round.
The 34-year-old then acted as a playing marker alongside rising American star Beau Hossler in the first group out at 8am on Sunday, having had to again work in the shop until 10pm the previous evening.
McNicoll, who has unsuccessfully attempted to qualify for The Open on a number of occasions, gave the locals plenty to cheer on the 18th hole with a superb birdie from an unlikely position.
His second shot bounded over the back of the green and left him a tricky up-and-down fro around 50 feet, but his long-range putt had the perfect pace and line and dropped into the middle of the cup.
