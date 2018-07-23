Thomas Bjorn leads Twitter praise for Francesco Molinari's Open win

2:03 Francesco Molinari becomes the first Italian to win The Open as the European shot eight under, two clear of everyone else to lift the Claret Jug Francesco Molinari becomes the first Italian to win The Open as the European shot eight under, two clear of everyone else to lift the Claret Jug

European Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn and nine-time major champion Gary Player were among the stars to heap praise on Francesco Molinari for his victory at The Open.

The 35-year-old became Italy's first major champion with a two-shot win at Carnoustie, posting a bogey-free 69 on Sunday to get to eight under and pull ahead of the chasing pack.

Molinari's victory - his third in his last six worldwide starts - moves him top of the Race to Dubai standings and in No 1 spot in the European Points List for Ryder Cup Qualifying, leading to plenty of plaudits from key figures in the golfing world.

What a day

What a week

What a year

Congratulations @F_Molinari

🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹 — Thomas Bjorn (@thomasbjorngolf) July 22, 2018

When people talk about how steady @F_Molinari is...

In his three wins this year he has had one bogey combined on the weekend...

Ridiculous 😳😳😳😳 — Thomas Bjorn (@thomasbjorngolf) July 22, 2018

Forza Italia... — Gary Player (@garyplayer) July 22, 2018

The Italian went into the weekend six strokes off the pace but did not drop a shot over his final two rounds in a strong breeze, as those at the top of the leaderboard struggled with the conditions.

Molinari has proven to be a popular winner of golf's oldest major, with a number of players in the field quick to turn to social media to congratulate him.

Grande no, Major @F_Molinari! What a display of golf my friend! Very much deserved @TheOpen win! 1st Italian golfer to win a Major, amazing! — Sergio Garcia (@TheSergioGarcia) July 22, 2018

Grande @F_Molinari - a ball striker winning on a ball striking course! Champion golfer of the year!! #ClaretJug — Luke Donald (@LukeDonald) July 22, 2018

What a round by @F_Molinari. Played with him Thursday-Friday, not surprised! Guy is the hottest player on the planet currently. Bogey free out there today is a championship round — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) July 22, 2018

Incredible performance from Molinari once again!

Winning tournaments we all dream of winning this summer!#TheOpen #Machine pic.twitter.com/bhQUJM10fa — Tyrrell Hatton (@TyrrellHatton) July 22, 2018

Wow just awesome 👏🏻 So happy for @F_Molinari . What a fantastic player, a great person and super role model for aspiring golfers. What an achievement #championgolferoftheyear 😁@TheOpen . So pleased for you and all the team. Enjoy the celebrations cos you deserve it 🍾 🏆 💪🏻 — Ross Fisher (@RossFisher) July 22, 2018

