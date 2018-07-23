The Open News

Thomas Bjorn leads Twitter praise for Francesco Molinari's Open win

Last Updated: 23/07/18 10:56am
Francesco Molinari becomes the first Italian to win The Open as the European shot eight under, two clear of everyone else to lift the Claret Jug
European Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn and nine-time major champion Gary Player were among the stars to heap praise on Francesco Molinari for his victory at The Open.

The 35-year-old became Italy's first major champion with a two-shot win at Carnoustie, posting a bogey-free 69 on Sunday to get to eight under and pull ahead of the chasing pack.

Molinari's victory - his third in his last six worldwide starts - moves him top of the Race to Dubai standings and in No 1 spot in the European Points List for Ryder Cup Qualifying, leading to plenty of plaudits from key figures in the golfing world.

The Italian went into the weekend six strokes off the pace but did not drop a shot over his final two rounds in a strong breeze, as those at the top of the leaderboard struggled with the conditions.

Molinari has proven to be a popular winner of golf's oldest major, with a number of players in the field quick to turn to social media to congratulate him.

