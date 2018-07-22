Jordan Spieth 'fine' despite final-round slump at The Open

Jordan Spieth insisted he was not angry with his performance after blowing his chance to win back-to-back Open titles with a disappointing final round at Carnoustie.

Spieth, who turns 25 on Friday, started the day in a share of the lead on nine under with fellow Americans Xander Schauffele and Kevin Kisner.

But the world No 6 made a slow start and dropped down the leaderboard after a bogey at the fifth and a double-bogey at the sixth, where he had to take a drop after hitting his ball into a bush.

There was to be no repeat of his back-nine heroics at Royal Birkdale last year as he added further bogeys at the 15th and 17th for a five-over 76 which left him in a tie for ninth place on four under.

"I'm fine," said Spieth after completing his round. "When you put yourself in position enough times, it goes your way sometimes, it doesn't go your way sometimes.

"Obviously frustrated with hitting a couple of iron shots in bunkers. I felt like I had really good control of the ball. I didn't play the wind the right way on those two holes. I was trying to fight it instead of accepting that the wind is going to win out here. So those two bogeys kind of hurt.

"Then obviously, No 6, I could have played a mid-iron to the middle of the fairway, but I was trying to take the burn out of the equation by hitting three-wood to carry it. It was unlucky. It went into the only bush that's over on the right side. If it misses it, I hit the green and have a birdie putt."

Spieth, who has not won a tournament since last year's Open, was unhappy with his putting, but overall he believes his game is on the right track.

He said: "I played patiently. I put good swings on it. Never got down on myself. Never got angry. Man, I just didn't make a putt today. I hit really good putts too. My stroke is there. It's back, which feels awesome.

"And my game all together is back. I've had different parts of every single part of my game being at kind of a low point in my career, not all at the same time, but enough to where I haven't really been able to compete. It's all there, and it's moving in the right direction. So I'm actually very pleased coming out of this week."

Spieth also paid tribute to Francesco Molinari after the Italian's two-shot success, adding: "He's been playing unbelievable golf.

"He's been working his butt off. I see him in the gym all the time, going through his routine, grinding on the range, doing his own stuff. It truly is hard work that paid off for Francesco.

"I'm certainly happy for him. I've watched this through the PGA Tour this year day in and day out, seeing him work as hard as anyone else."

Schauffele, who played alongside Spieth, had to settle for a share of second place behind Molinari on six under, but was keen to take the positives from his performance.

"It's just going to go in the memory bank as a positive," he said. "I had a chance to win a major championship. I was in the final group. I had to face a little bit of adversity early in the round, and I still gave myself a chance.

"So I can look at it as a positive moving forward, and try to learn how to handle the situations a little better next time.

"Obviously, when you don't win, you're disappointed. Hats off to Francesco. Looked up on 17 and saw he got to minus-eight, which is just incredible golf and an incredible finish."