The key numbers from The 147th Open at Carnoustie

We take a look back at some of the key numbers from The 147th Open at Carnoustie after Francesco Molinari claimed a two-shot victory on Sunday...

1 - Molinari's success was the first by an Italian in any of the four majors.

2 - Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas, the two top-ranked players in the world heading into the tournament, both failed to make the cut on six and four over par respectively.

3 - Justin Rose's third-round 64 made him only the third player to record that score in an Open at Carnoustie after Steve Stricker and Richard Green (both 2007).

4 - Just four amateurs participated this year with 19-year-old Sam Locke, the only one of them to make the cut, going on to win the Silver Medal before turning professional on Monday.

Sam Locke displays his Silver Medal

5 - England's Tyrell Hatton and Min-chel Choi of Korea tied for the worst bogey streak, both enduring runs of dropping shots on five successive holes.

6 - Eddie Pepperell's tie for sixth place was his best result in a major, despite the Englishman admitting he played the final round with a hangover.

7 - The score carded by Jordan Spieth and Tommy Fleetwood at the par-five sixth in the final round which proved costly to both of them as they faded out of contention.

8 - Molinari won the title with an eight-under-par score of 276.

Francesco Molinari birdied the final hole to finish on eight under

9 - Scott Jamieson took nine on the sixth during his second round, the worst individual score on any hole.

10 - Next year's Open venue Royal Portrush is one of 10 active courses on the Open rotation.

11 - Tiger Woods held the outright lead on seven under on Sunday until suffering a double-bogey six at the 11th hole and he also bogeyed the 12th as his victory hopes suffered a big blow.

Tiger Woods briefly held the outright lead on Sunday

12 - Darren Clarke's 12-over-par 83 in the second round was the worst round of the week. The 2011 champion finished on 23 over.

13 - The 175-yard par-three 13th hole was the shortest on the course but it saw just 68 birdies.

14 - The 513-yard par-five 14th proved the best scoring hole of the week with 279 birdies, 31 eagles and just 26 bogeys or worse.

15 - Woods will now continue his bid for a 15th major title at next month's US PGA Championship.

16 - Molinari's final round featured 16 pars and two birdies.

17 - Molinari's 17 birdies across four rounds tied for the most of the week with Brooks Koepka and Cameron Davis.

18 - Rose birdied the 18th hole in all four rounds and, significantly, only made the cut by doing so on Friday. He finished in a tie for second.

Justin Rose birdied the 18th to make the cut on Friday

20 - The amount paid in pounds by Spieth for his haircut in the town prior to the third round - £9 plus a decent tip.

27 - Number of players who finished under par for the week. There were 19 at Carnoustie in 2007 and none in 1999.

30 - The lowest score of the week on the back nine by Justin Rose in the third round on Saturday

31 - The lowest score on the front nine by Chris Wood earlier on Saturday.

37 - Molinari played the final 37 holes without recording a bogey.

42 - South African Erik van Rooyen hit the most fairways during the week. Molinari was joint-74th with 26.

50 - Woods has moved up to 50th in the world and as a result qualifies for the Bridgestone Invitational at Firestone, in two weeks, a course on which he has won eight times.

55 - Fleetwood hit the most greens in regulation, while Molinari was joint-23rd with 48.

Tommy Fleetwood hit the most greens in regulation at Carnoustie

64 - Lowest score of the week by Rose on Saturday.

69 - Molinari's closing score as he triumphed by two shots.

76 - Spieth slumped to tied ninth place from joint-first with a five-over 76 on Sunday and was one of just two players not to make a birdie in the final round.

Jordan Spieth sported a sharp haircut over the weekend

82 - South African Zander Lombard's score in the final round as he tumbled to seven over after starting at four under.

107 - Least number of putts during the week by Kevin Kisner, an average pf 1.49 per hole. Molinari tied for fourth spot with 111.

112 - Molinari hit his sand wedge to five feet from 112 yards to set up his closing birdie at the 18th.

Molinari proudly displays the trophy after winning The 147th Open

331 - Australian Lucas Herbert had the longest average drive with 331 yards (he finished T51), while Molinari was 37th with a 307.4-yard average.

172,000 - A record-breaking crowd of 172,000 attended The 147th Open at Carnoustie, surpassing the 157,000 total set at the Angus links in 1999.

1,625,387 - Amount of prize money won in euros by Molinari.