The key numbers from The 147th Open at Carnoustie
Last Updated: 24/07/18 3:26pm
We take a look back at some of the key numbers from The 147th Open at Carnoustie after Francesco Molinari claimed a two-shot victory on Sunday...
1 - Molinari's success was the first by an Italian in any of the four majors.
2 - Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas, the two top-ranked players in the world heading into the tournament, both failed to make the cut on six and four over par respectively.
3 - Justin Rose's third-round 64 made him only the third player to record that score in an Open at Carnoustie after Steve Stricker and Richard Green (both 2007).
4 - Just four amateurs participated this year with 19-year-old Sam Locke, the only one of them to make the cut, going on to win the Silver Medal before turning professional on Monday.
5 - England's Tyrell Hatton and Min-chel Choi of Korea tied for the worst bogey streak, both enduring runs of dropping shots on five successive holes.
6 - Eddie Pepperell's tie for sixth place was his best result in a major, despite the Englishman admitting he played the final round with a hangover.
7 - The score carded by Jordan Spieth and Tommy Fleetwood at the par-five sixth in the final round which proved costly to both of them as they faded out of contention.
8 - Molinari won the title with an eight-under-par score of 276.
9 - Scott Jamieson took nine on the sixth during his second round, the worst individual score on any hole.
10 - Next year's Open venue Royal Portrush is one of 10 active courses on the Open rotation.
11 - Tiger Woods held the outright lead on seven under on Sunday until suffering a double-bogey six at the 11th hole and he also bogeyed the 12th as his victory hopes suffered a big blow.
12 - Darren Clarke's 12-over-par 83 in the second round was the worst round of the week. The 2011 champion finished on 23 over.
13 - The 175-yard par-three 13th hole was the shortest on the course but it saw just 68 birdies.
14 - The 513-yard par-five 14th proved the best scoring hole of the week with 279 birdies, 31 eagles and just 26 bogeys or worse.
15 - Woods will now continue his bid for a 15th major title at next month's US PGA Championship.
16 - Molinari's final round featured 16 pars and two birdies.
17 - Molinari's 17 birdies across four rounds tied for the most of the week with Brooks Koepka and Cameron Davis.
18 - Rose birdied the 18th hole in all four rounds and, significantly, only made the cut by doing so on Friday. He finished in a tie for second.
20 - The amount paid in pounds by Spieth for his haircut in the town prior to the third round - £9 plus a decent tip.
27 - Number of players who finished under par for the week. There were 19 at Carnoustie in 2007 and none in 1999.
30 - The lowest score of the week on the back nine by Justin Rose in the third round on Saturday
31 - The lowest score on the front nine by Chris Wood earlier on Saturday.
37 - Molinari played the final 37 holes without recording a bogey.
42 - South African Erik van Rooyen hit the most fairways during the week. Molinari was joint-74th with 26.
50 - Woods has moved up to 50th in the world and as a result qualifies for the Bridgestone Invitational at Firestone, in two weeks, a course on which he has won eight times.
55 - Fleetwood hit the most greens in regulation, while Molinari was joint-23rd with 48.
64 - Lowest score of the week by Rose on Saturday.
69 - Molinari's closing score as he triumphed by two shots.
76 - Spieth slumped to tied ninth place from joint-first with a five-over 76 on Sunday and was one of just two players not to make a birdie in the final round.
82 - South African Zander Lombard's score in the final round as he tumbled to seven over after starting at four under.
107 - Least number of putts during the week by Kevin Kisner, an average pf 1.49 per hole. Molinari tied for fourth spot with 111.
112 - Molinari hit his sand wedge to five feet from 112 yards to set up his closing birdie at the 18th.
331 - Australian Lucas Herbert had the longest average drive with 331 yards (he finished T51), while Molinari was 37th with a 307.4-yard average.
172,000 - A record-breaking crowd of 172,000 attended The 147th Open at Carnoustie, surpassing the 157,000 total set at the Angus links in 1999.
1,625,387 - Amount of prize money won in euros by Molinari.