Benjamin Reynolds moderator 5pts Here is the General Classification after stage four:1 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 13:33:562 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 3 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky +3s4 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors +5s5 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors +7s6 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 7 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb +11s8 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 9 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb 10 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale +35s