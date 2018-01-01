Cycling
The chase
Kristoff: I have a chanceAnd this is why they are leading the chase. Their sprinter, Alexander Kristoff, is one of the main favourites for victory if the stage ends in a bunch sprint. Here's what he had to say before the start of today's stage: "It's a good chance [today]. I was close last time but Peter [Sagan] passed me at the last minute. Yesterday he crashed so I might have chance to beat him this time. We'll do a lot of work but a guy like Degenkolb also has a chance. As always it will be a big fight for positions, there's a corner there with about 500 metres to go, it's a critical point for sure but it doesn't look too big.”
130km to goLuke Rowe is on the front of the peloton as Team Sky briefly control the tempo of the chase before UAE Team Emirates take back over.
Here's an earlier shot of the breakaway streaking clear of the peloton.
If Julian Alaphillipe isn't one of your heroes of this Tour de France, this photo might change your mind. Not content with two stage wins and the lead in the King of the Mountains competition, Alaphillipe 'borrowed' Tour superfan Didi the Devil's trident on his way up the Col du Portet yesterday!
138km to goFDJ and UAE Team Emirates riders are on the front of the peloton hoping to ultimately bring things back together for their respective sprinters Demare and Kristoff. The gap to the breakaway is 1min 31secs.
145km to goThe elastic has snapped! The peloton have given up the chase and Hayman, Durbridge, Boudat, Terpstra and Van Keirsbuclk are clear. Their advantage balloons to 1min 9secs and just like that, the day's breakaway is established.
Hot day ahead!
152km to goThe breakaway group's lead is holding at 16secs. The peloton hasn't let them go just yet. Education First are trying again to bridge, this time it's Lawson Craddock, who fractured his shoulder blade in a crash on stage one. Like his team-mates who tried earlier, his efforts come to nothing.
159km to goThe peloton is chasing hard but it's not an organised chase. Several Education-First have attempted to bridge the gap with solo counter-attacks but failed. The FDJ team, would want to shut things down to benefit their sprinter Arnaud Demare, have been washed away from the front.
162km to goThe breakaway riders have a gap and are moving away. They have 13secs on the peloton and are working well together. This is a high-calibre group containing two previous Paris-Roubaix winners (Terpstra and Hayman).
166km to goWe have five riders in the opening breakaway. They are: Niki Terpstra (Quickstep), Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Wanty Groupe), Matt Hayman (Mitchelton Scott), Luke Durbridge (Mitchelton Scott) and Thomas Boudat (Direct Energie).
The flag drops...And we're off! The attacks start straight away as riders from Mitchelton Scott, Quickstep and Wanty launch themselves off the front of the bunch. Will this be the day's breakaway?
Roll outThe peloton rolls out of Trie-sur-Baise, a tiny village with a population of just 1,080. It is famous for its annual pig festival known as La Pourcailhade (thanks, Wikipedia).
Another contender on stage 18
Bahrain-Merida sprinter Sonny Colbrelli has his eye on a stage victory today
Froome's nightmare day
After being dropped in the final kilometres and losing second place to Tom Dumoulin yesterday, Chris Froome's bad day got worse as descended the Col du Portet during his warm-down. Cycling News reports Froome was accosted by a gendarme and fell off his bike. Team Sky said the gendarme tried to stop Froome, who was descending with his bodyguard, and Froome crashed. The two had heated words with the gendarme before riding off. The incident was snapped by Albert Secall, who posted his shots on Twitter.
He has already guaranteed victory in the green jersey points competition, but Peter Sagan is never satisfied! Despite crashing yesterday, he still appears keen to animate the race until Sunday.
Tale of l'etape
In what is likely to be a day for the sprinters, the Category 4 climbs of the Côte de Madiran (cat 4) and Côte d'Anos are only uphill stretches of note. The 2km run-in to the line in Pau is flat.
Today marks the 70th time the Tour has finished in Pau and the fast men have taken victory on many occasions. Last year, Marcel Kittel won his 14th Tour de France stage in Pau, adding his name to the list of sprinters – Sean Kelly, Erik Zabel, Robbie McEwen – to take a stage in the town.
But will the sprinters have it all their own way today? Green jersey Peter Sagan crashed yesterday and may be short of his best form. UAE-Emirates and FDJ will go all in for their respective sprinters Alexander Kristoff and Arnaud Demare.
Could a breakaway spoil the sprinters’ party? Given the number of sprinters eliminated through the Alps and Pyrenees, the number of teams willing to chase down a breakaway group has dwindled. Lotto Soudal’s Thomas De Gendt and Quickstep rider Niki Terpstra are two escapologists who will fancy their chances to outwit the sprinters’ teams today.
Good morning. I'm Lee Harvey. A warm welcome to live coverage of stage 18 of the Tour de France, a 171km flat stage from Trie-sur-Baise to Pau. After the "brevity and severity" (merci, Monsieur Imlach) of yesterday's experimental 65km stage to Saint-Lary-Soulan, Geraint Thomas (Sky) tightened his grip on the yellow jersey, extending his lead to 1min 59secs over Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb), who relegated Thomas' team-mate Chris Froome to third in the general classification.
Today, the GC contenders will cease hostilities as the sprinters and breakaway specialists come to the fore to fight for stage victory. The peloton rolls out at 1pm with the riders expected to reach Pau around 5pm.
TOUR DE FRANCE STAGE 18
