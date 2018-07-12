The pick of the action from Gloucestershire's win over Kent in the Vitality Blast South Group clash

​​​​​​​Jack Taylor's quickfire unbeaten 42 was the difference as Gloucestershire earned a hard-fought five-run victory over Kent Spitfires in the Vitality Blast South Group in Bristol.

SCORECARD | AS IT HAPPENED

After being put in to bat, the hosts looked to begin aggressively and, despite losing regular wickets, they kept a healthy run rate with Iain Cocbain making 29 off 24 balls and Kieran Noema-Barnett chipping in with 31 off 15 balls.

Kent' all-rounder Joe Denly, who took a hat-trick and score a century in his last Blast match, and overseas player Carlos Brathwaite each took two wickets to stop Gloucestershire running away with their innings.

But Taylor came in with just over six overs to go and smacked four fours and two sixes as his 42 off 23 balls propelled the home side to 184-7.

Denly could not recreate his heroics against Surrey last Friday, as he was bowled Graeme van Buuren for just five but Daniel Bell-Drummond and Heino Kuhn shared a 49-run second-wicket stand to put their side on top.

However, Ryan Higgins struck just after the powerplay, having Bell-Drummond caught for 16 and dismissing Adam Blake as Kent lost 4-19 in 3.2 overs.

And once Noema-Barnett took a smart return catch to get rid of Kuhn four runs short of his half-century, Gloucestershire took control, and Higgins defended 19 off the final over to end Kent's unbeaten start to the tournament.