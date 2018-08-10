Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

Guyana Amazon W

148-4
Result
Badge

St Kitts and Ne

146-5

Guyana Amazon Warriors win by 6 wickets

Guyana Amazon W vs St Kitts and Ne

Chris Gayle salvo in vain as Shimron Hetmyer shines for Guyana

Hetmyer's 79no off 45 balls outdoes Gayle's quick-fire 86

Chris Gayle made a flying start to CPL 2018 with a quick-fire 86

Chris Gayle's punishing 86 off 65 proved in vain as St Kitts and Nevis Patriots slipped to a six-wicket defeat to Guyana Amazon Warriors, in match two of the Caribbean Premier League.

SCORECARD

Gayle smote five sixes in a dazzling knock but no other batsman reached 20 as the Patriots posted 146-5 off 20 overs after being put in, at Providence.

Imran Tahir picked up the key wicket thanks to a fine diving catch from Sherfane Rutherford, dashing in from deep point, after Gayle had shared stands of 61 and 43 with Tom Cooper (15) and Ben Cutting (15) respectively.

Guyana chased down the target in just 16.3 overs as man-of-the-match Shimron Hetmyer papered over a shaky start to the chase by striking 79 off 45 balls.

Patriots seemed in command as the reply slipped to 24-3 - Luke Ronchi falling for a second-ball duck and Chadwick Walton (nine) and skipper Shoaib Malik (14) quickly following.

Shimron Hetmyer led Guyana to victory after Amazon Warriors slipped to 24-3

Hetmyer took control after surviving a tough chance to wicketkeeper Devon Thomas off Nepal leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane (2-12), hitting Cooper for two sixes and a four in the fourth over.

The 21-year-old cleared the rope two more times to see Guyana home at a canter despite 2-21 from Sheldon Cotterell.

Match Details

Date
9th - 10th Aug 2018
Toss
Guyana Amazon Warriors won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Providence Stadium
Umpires
G O Brathwaite, N Duguid
TV Umpire
L Rusere
Match Referee
D O Hayles
Reserve Umpire
I Moakan

guyana amazon w BATTING CARD

Batsman R
C.A.K. Walton c Cutting b Lamichhane 9
L. Ronchi b Cottrell 0
S.O. Hetmyer Not out 79
S. Malik c Thomas b Cottrell 14
J.N. Mohammed c Cooper b Lamichhane 16
C.J. Green Not out 25
Extras 3nb, 1w, 1lb 5
Total 16.3 Overs 148 - 4
Full Batting Card

st kitts and ne BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Cottrell 2 0 21 2
S. Lamichhane 4 0 12 2
Cooper 1 0 17 0
A.S. Joseph 1.3 0 28 0
A.P. Devcich 1 0 16 0
C.R. Brathwaite 4 0 24 0
B.C.J. Cutting 3 0 29 0
Full Bowling Card

