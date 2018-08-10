Chris Gayle's punishing 86 off 65 proved in vain as St Kitts and Nevis Patriots slipped to a six-wicket defeat to Guyana Amazon Warriors, in match two of the Caribbean Premier League.

Gayle smote five sixes in a dazzling knock but no other batsman reached 20 as the Patriots posted 146-5 off 20 overs after being put in, at Providence.

Imran Tahir picked up the key wicket thanks to a fine diving catch from Sherfane Rutherford, dashing in from deep point, after Gayle had shared stands of 61 and 43 with Tom Cooper (15) and Ben Cutting (15) respectively.

Guyana chased down the target in just 16.3 overs as man-of-the-match Shimron Hetmyer papered over a shaky start to the chase by striking 79 off 45 balls.

Patriots seemed in command as the reply slipped to 24-3 - Luke Ronchi falling for a second-ball duck and Chadwick Walton (nine) and skipper Shoaib Malik (14) quickly following.

Hetmyer took control after surviving a tough chance to wicketkeeper Devon Thomas off Nepal leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane (2-12), hitting Cooper for two sixes and a four in the fourth over.

The 21-year-old cleared the rope two more times to see Guyana home at a canter despite 2-21 from Sheldon Cotterell.

