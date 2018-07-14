Lancashire Lightning subjected Derbyshire Falcons to a fourth straight Vitality Blast defeat with a 12-run victory in a low-scoring, North Group clash at Old Trafford.

Lancashire left-armer Toby Lester shipped just five of the 18 runs Derbyshire required from the final over, in which he also dismissed Matt Critchley (19) and Daryn Smit (28) from successive balls.

The Falcons could only muster 145-7 in reply to Lightning's 157-8 as they remained winless in the competition so far this term, having qualified for the quarter-finals last season.

Lancashire, though, are up to second after winning for a third game in a row - Derbyshire their victims on two occasions - since their opening-day defeat to table-topping Worcestershire Rapids.

Lancashire captain Liam Livingstone top-scored in Manchester with 44 from 21 balls from the opening position, before he was caught off Alex Hughes (2-32) and the hosts slumped from 68-0.

Wahab Riaz and Matt Critchley also struck twice for Derbyshire - Critchley removing Keaton Jennings for 24 and Riaz banishing Steven Croft and Lester for ducks.

Lancashire leg-spinner Matthew Parkinson picked up two wickets in the Derbyshire knock as the visitors stumbled to 96-5 at the start of the 15th.

Smith and Critchley kept the Falcons afloat with a sixth-wicket stand of 45, before Lester kept his nerve and removed both at the death.

