Half-centuries from Sarah Taylor and Lizelle Lee led Surrey Stars to a simple 55-run victory over Lancashire Thunder in the Kia Super League at Old Trafford.

Lee (70 off 37) and Taylor (51 off 37) shared a second-wicket partnership to help the visitors set the hosts an imposing 167 to win, despite a lower-order collapse.

Thunder never looked to trouble the target after a slow start and once top-scorer Eve Jones (40 off 48) was caught off spinner Dane van Niekerk, they lost their last seven wickets for just 26 runs.

The Stars remain in fourth on 12 points, one point behind Thunder in third - the last play-off place - with four group matches remaining.

Opting to bat first, Bryony Smith was caught on the circle looking for the boundary but Lee and Taylor took no time to get into their swing and the South African reached her half-century off 27 balls.

With a bowling line-up full of spinners, it was Ecclestone who struck first with Nicole Bolton taking a good catch in the deep to get rid of Lee before Kate Cross trapped Nat Sciver plumb in front as Surrey slipped to 114-3.

Taylor brought up her fifty off just 35 balls but when she was bowled by Lancashire captain Dani Hazell, the away side lost 4-7 as they finished on 166-8.

Thunder found themselves under pressure from the off as they struggled to pierce the field, managing just 32 off the powerplay leaving the run rate just under 10.

Australian batter Bolton was caught off Van Niekerk in the 10th over to leave the home side 56-1 at the half-way stage and requiring a further 112 runs to win.

But, their task got even hard when power-hitter Kaur was run out without facing a ball and although Amy Satterthwaite was given a second chance when Taylor uncharacteristically spilled the ball and missed a simple stumping chance, the New Zealander was caught in the deep off Van Niekerk for 21.

The South African captain then had Jones caught next ball as Lancashire collapsed from 86-3 to 112 all out.