Harry Finch fell two runs short of a century but helped Sussex take the upper hand on day three of their second division Specsavers County Championship match against Gloucestershire at Cheltenham.

Having top scored with 76 in his side's first innings, Finch starred again for Sussex, hitting 16 fours and a six, to provide the backbone of a second-innings score of 296 all out on a seamer-friendly pitch.

Luke Wright (48) and David Wiese (40) too batted positively, as the visitors set Gloucestershire 276 to win before two Jofra Archer (2-14) reduced the hosts to 30-2 in the final 15 overs of the day.

The day began with Gloucestershire 303-8 in their first innings following a collapse the previous evening. When only three runs were added to their overnight score, it meant the last seven wickets had fallen for 11 in 8.5 overs.

Archer finished with 4-62 in the first innings and Gloucestershire were left kicking themselves, with a lead of only 20, having been 295-3 at one stage.

The hosts hit back by reducing Sussex to 22-2 - Ryan Higgins (2-59) bowling Phil Salt (9) and David Payne - who claimed 4-69, including his 200th first-class wicket - picking up Luke Wells (5) caught behind.

But Wright counter-attacked with typical panache, skipper Ben Brown (20) shared in a handy stand of 61 with Finch - who moved to his second fifty of the game - and Wiese and Chris Jordan (31) added crucial lower-order runs.

By the close, Gloucestershire had lost both their openers, captain Chris Dent (8) and Miles Hammond (11), who hit a century in their first innings and sent in two nightwatchmen, George Drissell (5no) and Matt Taylor (1no) who survived through to stumps.