Cricket Match

Score Centre
  • News
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Cricket on Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
Day 1 of 1
Badge

Leics

142 (19.4 ov)
In Play
Badge

Lancashire

111-2

Lancashire Lightning need 32 runs to win from 9.2 overs

Leics vs Lancashire

Harry Finch hits 98 as Sussex take control against Gloucestershire on day three

Jofra Archer takes two wickets later in the day, reducing Glocs to 30-2 chasing 276

Harry Finch helped Sussex take control on day three with his second-innings 98

Harry Finch fell two runs short of a century but helped Sussex take the upper hand on day three of their second division Specsavers County Championship match against Gloucestershire at Cheltenham.

Having top scored with 76 in his side's first innings, Finch starred again for Sussex, hitting 16 fours and a six, to provide the backbone of a second-innings score of 296 all out on a seamer-friendly pitch.

Luke Wright (48) and David Wiese (40) too batted positively, as the visitors set Gloucestershire 276 to win before two Jofra Archer (2-14) reduced the hosts to 30-2 in the final 15 overs of the day.

The day began with Gloucestershire 303-8 in their first innings following a collapse the previous evening. When only three runs were added to their overnight score, it meant the last seven wickets had fallen for 11 in 8.5 overs.

Archer finished with 4-62 in the first innings and Gloucestershire were left kicking themselves, with a lead of only 20, having been 295-3 at one stage.

The hosts hit back by reducing Sussex to 22-2 - Ryan Higgins (2-59) bowling Phil Salt (9) and David Payne - who claimed 4-69, including his 200th first-class wicket - picking up Luke Wells (5) caught behind.

But Wright counter-attacked with typical panache, skipper Ben Brown (20) shared in a handy stand of 61 with Finch - who moved to his second fifty of the game - and Wiese and Chris Jordan (31) added crucial lower-order runs.

By the close, Gloucestershire had lost both their openers, captain Chris Dent (8) and Miles Hammond (11), who hit a century in their first innings and sent in two nightwatchmen, George Drissell (5no) and Matt Taylor (1no) who survived through to stumps.

Match Details

Date
18th Jul 2018
Toss
Lancashire Lightning won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Fischer County Ground, Grace Road
Umpires
R J Bailey, J W Lloyds
TV Umpire
G D Lloyd

lancashire BATTING CARD

Batsman R
A.L. Davies Not out 35
L.S. Livingstone c Nabi b Raine 28
A.M. Lilley c Dexter b Parkinson 19
K.K. Jennings Not out 23
Extras 5w, 1lb 6
Total 10.4 Overs 111 - 2
Full Batting Card

leics BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
M. Abbas 2 0 27 0
Nabi 3 0 29 0
Z. Chappell 1 0 15 0
B.A. Raine 2 0 13 1
C.F. Parkinson 2 0 14 1
Full Bowling Card

Live Commentary

Last Updated: July 18, 2018 8:40pm

  •  

    10.4

    SIX! Zak Chappell to Keaton Jennings. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard over long on for 6 runs.

  •  

    10.3

    Zak Chappell to Alex Davies. Back of a length, Steer, Played to third man for 1 run.

  •  

    10.2

    Zak Chappell to Keaton Jennings. Short, defending, Played to leg gully for 1 run.

  •  

    10.1

    FOUR! Zak Chappell to Keaton Jennings. Half volley, driving, Hit Hard past deep point for 4 runs.

  •  

    9.6

    Callum Parkinson to Alex Davies. Length ball, driving, Played to cover for no runs.

  •  

    9.5

    Callum Parkinson to Alex Davies. Back of a length, working, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.

  •  

    9.4

    FOUR! Callum Parkinson to Alex Davies. Length ball, Steer, Played past third man for 4 runs.

  •  

    9.3

    Callum Parkinson to Keaton Jennings. Length ball, driving, False Shot to fourth slip for 1 run.

  •  

    9.2

    APPEAL! Callum Parkinson to Keaton Jennings. Length ball, defending, Play and Miss to silly point for no runs, appeal made for L.B.W.

  •  

    9.1

    FOUR! Callum Parkinson to Keaton Jennings. Length ball, sweeping, Hit Hard past fine leg for 4 runs.

  •  

    8.6

    Mohammad Nabi to Keaton Jennings. Back of a length, driving, Played to deep cover for 1 run.

  •  

    8.5

    Mohammad Nabi to Alex Davies. Back of a length, driving, Played to mid off for 1 run.

  •  

    8.4

    Mohammad Nabi to Keaton Jennings. Back of a length, cutting, Hit Hard to deep cover for 1 run.

  •  

    8.3

    Mohammad Nabi to Keaton Jennings. Back of a length, driving, Played to cover for no runs.

  •  

    8.2

    FOUR! Mohammad Nabi to Keaton Jennings. Length ball, reverse sweeping, Hit Hard past third man for 4 runs.

  •  

    8.1

    Mohammad Nabi to Keaton Jennings. Length ball, defending, Played to silly point for no runs.

  •  

    8.1

    Wide Mohammad Nabi to Keaton Jennings. Length ball, sweeping, Missed (Leg Side) to fine leg for 5 runs.

  •  

    7.6

    Callum Parkinson to Keaton Jennings. Back of a length, glancing, Played to backward square leg for 1 run.

  •  

    7.5

    Callum Parkinson to Alex Davies. Length ball, working, Played to square leg for 1 run.

  • 7.4

    OUT! Caught. Callum Parkinson to Arron Lilley. Length ball, driving, False Shot to long off, by Dexter.

  •  

    7.3

    Callum Parkinson to Alex Davies. Half volley, pushing, Played to long on for 1 run.

  •  

    7.2

    Callum Parkinson to Arron Lilley. Full toss, driving, Played to deep cover for 1 run.

  •  

    7.1

    Callum Parkinson to Alex Davies. Length ball, driving, Played to long on for 1 run.

  •  

    6.6

    Mohammad Nabi to Alex Davies. Back of a length, working, Played to deep mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    6.5

    Mohammad Nabi to Arron Lilley. Length ball, Steer, Played to third slip for 1 run.

  •  

    6.4

    Mohammad Nabi to Alex Davies. Half volley, driving, Hit Hard to deep point for 1 run.

  •  

    6.3

    Mohammad Nabi to Arron Lilley. Length ball, sweeping, False Shot to short extra cover for 1 run.

  •  

    6.2

    Mohammad Nabi to Arron Lilley. Length ball, reverse sweeping, Play and Miss to short leg for no runs.

  •  

    6.1

    Mohammad Nabi to Alex Davies. Back of a length, driving, Played to long off for 1 run.

  •  

    5.6

    Ben Raine to Alex Davies. Back of a length, pulling, False Shot to gully for 1 run.

  •  

    5.5

    Ben Raine to Alex Davies. Back of a length, pulling, Played to fine leg for 2 runs.

  •  

    5.4

    Ben Raine to Arron Lilley. Yorker, driving, Played to mid on for 1 run.

  •  

    5.3

    Ben Raine to Arron Lilley. Length ball, cutting, Played to point for no runs.

  •  

    5.2

    Ben Raine to Alex Davies. Back of a length, pulling, Hit Hard to deep square leg for 1 run.

  •  

    5.1

    Ben Raine to Alex Davies. Length ball, flick, Played to short leg for no runs.

  •  

    4.6

    SIX! Mohammad Abbas to Arron Lilley. Back of a length, pulling, Hit Hard over long on for 6 runs.

  •  

    4.5

    FOUR! Mohammad Abbas to Arron Lilley. Half volley, driving, Hit Hard past long off for 4 runs.

  •  

    4.4

    Mohammad Abbas to Arron Lilley. Short, cutting, Play and Miss to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Eckersley.

  •  

    4.3

    Mohammad Abbas to Alex Davies. Full toss, driving, Played to mid on for 1 run.

  •  

    4.2

    Mohammad Abbas to Alex Davies. Length ball, driving, Played to mid on for no runs.

  •  

    4.1

    FOUR! Mohammad Abbas to Alex Davies. Back of a length, pulling, Hit Hard past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.

  •  

    3.6

    Ben Raine to Alex Davies. Back of a length, pulling, Played to mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    3.5

    Ben Raine to Arron Lilley. Length ball, defending, Played to extra cover for 1 run.

  •  

    3.4

    FOUR! Ben Raine to Arron Lilley. Short, cutting, Hit Hard past deep backward point for 4 runs.

  • 3.3

    OUT! Caught. Ben Raine to Liam Livingstone. Length ball, pulling, False Shot to long on, by Nabi.

  •  

    3.2

    Ben Raine to Liam Livingstone. Length ball, driving, False Shot to long off for 2 runs, dropped catch by Nabi.

  •  

    3.1

    Ben Raine to Liam Livingstone. Length ball, Slog, Play and Miss to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Eckersley.

  •  

    2.6

    Zak Chappell to Alex Davies. Length ball, pushing, Played to cover for no runs.

  •  

    2.5

    Zak Chappell to Alex Davies. Length ball, Steer, Played to third man for 2 runs.

  •  

    2.4

    Zak Chappell to Liam Livingstone. Length ball, pulling, False Shot to short leg for 1 run.

  •  

    2.3

    FOUR! Zak Chappell to Liam Livingstone. Length ball, driving, False Shot past long on for 4 runs, dropped catch by Abbas.

  •  

    2.2

    FOUR! Zak Chappell to Liam Livingstone. Back of a length, cutting, Hit Hard past deep backward point for 4 runs.

  •  

    2.1

    FOUR! Zak Chappell to Liam Livingstone. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard past long on for 4 runs.

  •  

    1.6

    FOUR! Mohammad Nabi to Alex Davies. Back of a length, cutting, Hit Hard past deep point for 4 runs.

  •  

    1.5

    SIX! Mohammad Nabi to Alex Davies. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard over long on for 6 runs.

  •  

    1.4

    Mohammad Nabi to Alex Davies. Length ball, driving, Played to cover for no runs.

  •  

    1.3

    Mohammad Nabi to Liam Livingstone. Length ball, flick, Played to long on for 1 run.

  •  

    1.2

    Mohammad Nabi to Alex Davies. Half volley, driving, Hit Hard to long on for 1 run.

  •  

    1.1

    Mohammad Nabi to Alex Davies. Half volley, driving, Played to extra cover for no runs.

Full Commentary

©2018 Sky UK