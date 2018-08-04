Elyse Villani's unbeaten 61 edged Loughborough Lightning to a three-wicket win over Southern Vipers with two balls spare in the Kia Super League.

SCORECARD

Chasing a testing 173 to beat the inaugural champions of the competition, Lightning opener Rachael Haynes struck 53 off 33 balls and Amy Jones chipped in with 31 before the hosts stumbled as they lost 4-22 - with Fi Morris dismissing Jenny Gunn and having Lucy Higham run out in the penultimate over.

Requiring 11 off the final, Australian Villani sent Vipers' captain Suzie Bates for a four and a straight six to seal Loughborough's fifth victory as they returned to the top of the table.

Bates opted to bat first but was caught cheaply off Jenny Gunn and England opener Tammy Beaumont was removed as the Vipers slipped to 31-2.

Danni Wyatt (36) looked to counter-attack and Sara McGlashan (55 not out) impressed as she struck her first half-century of the KSL, with the New Zealand batter sharing a 71-run fifth wicket stand with Arran Brindle as the visitors posted an imposing 172-6.

Loughborough's reply to their stiff target got off to a poor start as Sophie Devine was caught behind off Tash Farrant but Haynes and wicketkeeper Amy Jones swung the match back in the home side's favour with a flurry of boundaries as they put on 60 for the second wicket.

Australian pair Villani and Haynes were brought together when Bates dismissed Jones (31) and the Lightning opener saw her half-century come up off 33 balls in fortuitous fashion after the ball went for four overthrows.

Despite Haynes being caught off Brindle, Villani continued to strike boundaries but soon began to lose partners as the home side wobbled towards their target.

But Villani's eighth and ninth boundaries of her innings led Loughborough to victory to leave the Vipers rooted to the bottom of the table.