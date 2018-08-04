Callum Ferguson and Moeen Ali demolished Nottinghamshire's attack as Worcestershire extended their lead at the top of the Vitality Blast North Group with a crushing 72-run win over the holders at Trent Bridge.

Ferguson (102 no off 56) and Ali (65 off 36) blasted 135 for the second wicket in 12.2 overs to propel the Rapids to 206-2 on a slow-looking pitch - Ferguson going on to complete a maiden, 55-ball, T20 ton from the penultimate delivery as he put on 64 with Ross Whiteley (32 off 18).

Nottinghamshire were boosted by the return from injury of England one-day star Alex Hales but the opener chipped Wayne Parnell to mid-off for 11 in his first innings since the third T20I against India on July 8 as the Outlaws were skittled for 134.

Teenage seamer Patrick Brown, 19, (3-21) and South Africa quick Parnell (3-20) shared six wickets - the latter also taking an excellent one-handed to remove Riki Wessels (21) - while Ali dismissed Dan Christian (5) and Samit Patel (6) cheaply with his off-spin in the middle overs.

Steven Mullaney (55 off 29) kept Notts in with a faint chance as he registered his best T20 score but the 31-year-old was then run out after failing to ground his bat as the home side were shot out in 17.2 overs and slipped to sixth in the table, behind in-form Derbyshire on net run-rate.

Worcestershire, though, have opened up a three-point gap over Durham and Yorkshire - the only sides to beat them so far this campaign - after a seventh win in 10 games.

