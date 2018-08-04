Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

Notts

134
Result
Badge

Worcs

206-2

Worcestershire Rapids win by 72 runs

Notts vs Worcs

Callum Ferguson scores maiden T20 ton and Moeen Ali hits 65 as Worcestershire thrash Notts

Wayne Parnell and Patrick Brown share six wickets as Notts skittled for 134 at Trent Bridge on Saturday night

2:51
Highlights from Trent Bridge as Worcestershire crushed Nottinghamshire by 72 runs.

Callum Ferguson and Moeen Ali demolished Nottinghamshire's attack as Worcestershire extended their lead at the top of the Vitality Blast North Group with a crushing 72-run win over the holders at Trent Bridge.

SCORECARD | NORTH GROUP TABLE

Ferguson (102 no off 56) and Ali (65 off 36) blasted 135 for the second wicket in 12.2 overs to propel the Rapids to 206-2 on a slow-looking pitch - Ferguson going on to complete a maiden, 55-ball, T20 ton from the penultimate delivery as he put on 64 with Ross Whiteley (32 off 18).

Nottinghamshire were boosted by the return from injury of England one-day star Alex Hales but the opener chipped Wayne Parnell to mid-off for 11 in his first innings since the third T20I against India on July 8 as the Outlaws were skittled for 134.

Teenage seamer Patrick Brown, 19, (3-21) and South Africa quick Parnell (3-20) shared six wickets - the latter also taking an excellent one-handed to remove Riki Wessels (21) - while Ali dismissed Dan Christian (5) and Samit Patel (6) cheaply with his off-spin in the middle overs.

Wayne Parnell caught Riki Wessels brilliantly at mid-on
0:43
Wayne Parnell caught Riki Wessels brilliantly at mid-on

Steven Mullaney (55 off 29) kept Notts in with a faint chance as he registered his best T20 score but the 31-year-old was then run out after failing to ground his bat as the home side were shot out in 17.2 overs and slipped to sixth in the table, behind in-form Derbyshire on net run-rate.

Worcestershire, though, have opened up a three-point gap over Durham and Yorkshire - the only sides to beat them so far this campaign - after a seventh win in 10 games.

Our next live Vitality Blast action comes your way on Tuesday as Lancashire welcome North Group rivals Durham to Old Trafford.

That match is live at 6pm, after Lancashire Thunder take on Surrey in the Kia Super League from 2pm on the same channel.

Match Details

Date
4th Aug 2018
Toss
Worcestershire Rapids won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Trent Bridge
Umpires
J H Evans, P J Hartley
TV Umpire
A G Wharf

notts BATTING CARD

Batsman R
M.H. Wessels c Parnell b Mitchell 21
A.D. Hales c Clarke b Parnell 11
T.J. Moores c Whiteley b Brown 9
S.J. Mullaney run out (Barnard) 55
D.T. Christian s Cox b Ali 5
S.R. Patel c Whiteley b Ali 6
J.D. Libby c Ali b Brown 2
W.T. Root c Ali b Brown 1
L.J. Fletcher b Parnell 12
I.S. Sodhi Not out 8
H.F. Gurney c Cox b Parnell 0
Extras 2nb, 1w, 1lb 4
Total All Out, 17.2 Overs 134
Full Batting Card

worcs BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
A. Carter 2 0 14 0
Parnell 3.2 0 20 3
E. Barnard 2 0 15 0
P.R. Brown 3 0 21 3
Ali 4 0 25 2
Mitchell 2 0 22 1
D'Oliveira 1 0 16 0
Full Bowling Card

