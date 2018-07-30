Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

Somerset

229-6
Result
Badge

Middlesex

174-6

Somerset win by 38 runs (DLS Method)

Somerset vs Middlesex

Lewis Gregory's all-round brilliance gives Somerset victory over Middlesex in Vitality Blast

3:38
Best of the action from Somerset's win over Middlesex in the Vitality Blast

Lewis Gregory put in a superb all-round perform to lead Somerset to a comfortable 38-run (DLS) victory over Middlesex in the Vitality Blast.

SCORECARD | AS IT HAPPENED

The Somerset captain smashed 62 from just 26 balls as the hosts racked up 229-6 at Taunton and then claimed 4-28 with the ball.

Rain twice forced the players from the field during Middlesex's chase and their target was adjusted to 213 from 18 overs. However, after losing a raft of early wickets they never threatened to reach it, finishing on 174-6.

Tom Barber took three wickets in his first over to get Middlesex off to a strong start

Having been put in to bat, Somerset's quick start was brought to a halt in the third over by Tom Barber (3-37), who dismissed both openers and the dangerous James Hildreth, who was unfortunate to be given out caught behind off his thigh pad, in the space of four balls.

Peter Trego soon had the innings moving again though, smashing 60 from 31 balls before Gregory and Corey Anderson (41no off 24 balls) took over to set Middlesex a mammoth total for victory.

Leg-spinner Max Waller opened the bowling for Somerset and began with a wicket-maiden, dismissing Max Holden, before Gregory came on to dismiss Nick Gubbins (10) and Eoin Morgan (10).

Paul Stirling (30) was dismissed at the start of the seventh over, Jamie Overton taking a brilliant catch on the boundary, and that all-but ended the visitors' hopes. Stevie Eskinasi blitzed 55 from 32 balls in between rain breaks before falling to Gregory and with little in the way of support, Middlesex slumped to a fifth defeat in seven Blast games this season.

Elsewhere, games between Glamorgan and Kent, Sussex and Hampshire, and Worcestershire and Lancashire were abandoned without a ball being bowled due to rain.

Match Details

Date
29th Jul 2018
Toss
Middlesex won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
Umpires
I J Gould, J W Lloyds
TV Umpire
M Burns

middlesex BATTING CARD

Batsman R
M.D.E. Holden c Abell b Waller 0
P.R. Stirling c Overton b van der Merwe 30
N.R.T. Gubbins b Gregory 10
E.J.G. Morgan c Taylor b Gregory 10
S.S. Eskinazi c van der Merwe b Gregory 55
J.A. Simpson c Overton b Gregory 29
A.C. Agar Not out 23
J.K. Fuller Not out 8
Extras 2nb, 1w, 4b, 2lb 9
Total 18.0 Overs 174 - 6
Full Batting Card

somerset BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Waller 3 1 16 1
Taylor 4 0 41 0
Overton 3 0 44 0
Gregory 4 0 28 4
van der Merwe 4 0 39 1
Full Bowling Card

