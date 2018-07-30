Somerset vs Middlesex

Best of the action from Somerset's win over Middlesex in the Vitality Blast

Lewis Gregory put in a superb all-round perform to lead Somerset to a comfortable 38-run (DLS) victory over Middlesex in the Vitality Blast.

The Somerset captain smashed 62 from just 26 balls as the hosts racked up 229-6 at Taunton and then claimed 4-28 with the ball.

Rain twice forced the players from the field during Middlesex's chase and their target was adjusted to 213 from 18 overs. However, after losing a raft of early wickets they never threatened to reach it, finishing on 174-6.

Having been put in to bat, Somerset's quick start was brought to a halt in the third over by Tom Barber (3-37), who dismissed both openers and the dangerous James Hildreth, who was unfortunate to be given out caught behind off his thigh pad, in the space of four balls.

Peter Trego soon had the innings moving again though, smashing 60 from 31 balls before Gregory and Corey Anderson (41no off 24 balls) took over to set Middlesex a mammoth total for victory.

Leg-spinner Max Waller opened the bowling for Somerset and began with a wicket-maiden, dismissing Max Holden, before Gregory came on to dismiss Nick Gubbins (10) and Eoin Morgan (10).

Paul Stirling (30) was dismissed at the start of the seventh over, Jamie Overton taking a brilliant catch on the boundary, and that all-but ended the visitors' hopes. Stevie Eskinasi blitzed 55 from 32 balls in between rain breaks before falling to Gregory and with little in the way of support, Middlesex slumped to a fifth defeat in seven Blast games this season.

Elsewhere, games between Glamorgan and Kent, Sussex and Hampshire, and Worcestershire and Lancashire were abandoned without a ball being bowled due to rain.