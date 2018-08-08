​​​​​​​Tammy Beaumont's half-century was followed up by an impressive bowling effort as Southern Vipers earned a convincing 18-run victory over Yorkshire Diamonds at the Ageas Bowl in the Kia Super League.

SCORECARD

The England opener, who missed three matches with concussion, hit 10 fours and a six as she made 64 off 37 balls in her second fifty of the tournament as the hosts set fellow-stragglers Diamonds 160 to win.

Without captain and opener Lauren Winfield, who was sidelined with food poising, the away side's reply never really got going and despite Thea Brookes managing 45 off 36 balls, Vipers debutant Lauren Bell impressed conceding just 17 runs off three over and Bates took four wickets to bowl the Diamonds out for 143.

The Vipers leapfrogged their opponents off the bottom of the table, and now have eight points from seven matches as the competition heads into the final part of the 10-game group stages.

Opting to bat, Vipers' openers Suzie Bates and Beaumont shared a rapid first-wicket partnership of 66 before the New Zealand captain was run out by stand-in Yorkshire skipper Katherine Brunt, going for a single that was not there.

Promoted up the order, spinner Amelia Kerr's innings was short-lived but Beaumont raced to her fifty off 28 balls with consecutive boundaries off Katie Levick - although the Vipers bowler fought back well in picking up 3-35.

Beaumont's top-score of 64 was backed up by a quickfire 22 off 10 balls from Paige Scholfield as the hosts managed 159-7 from their 20 overs.

Without regular captain Lauren Winfield at the top of the order, Alice Davidson-Richards was promoted to open with Beth Mooney but the latter fell to Kerr's first ball when a thin edge was collected by wicketkeeper Carla Rudd.

When Bates had Chamari Atapattu caught for just four the Diamonds slipped to 15-2 but Davidson-Richards and Thea Brookes put on a 61-run third-wicket stand to steady the ship.

However, the hosts' captain Bates took a brilliant catch in the deep to get rid of Brookes five runs short of her half-century.