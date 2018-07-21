South Africa's batsmen failed once more in their trial against spin as Sri Lanka closed in on a series victory on day two of the second Test in Colombo.

After being dismissed for 126 and 73 in the first Test in Galle, the tourists were skittled for 124 in just 34.5 overs on Saturday, with offspinner Akila Dananjaya taking 5-52.

Proteas captain Faf du Plessis top-scored for his side with 48 off 51 balls, while Quinton de Kock also scored quickly with a counter-attacking 32 from 31, but no other batsman managed 20 or more.

Offspinner Dilruwan Perera (4-40) and veteran slow-left-armer Rangana Herath (1-32) claimed the other wickets as not a single over in the South African innings was bowled by a seamer.

Earlier, the tourists' own spinner Keshav Maharaj picked up career-best figures of 9-129 as Sri Lanka were bowled out for 338 - 10th-wicket pair Herath (35) and Dananjaya (43no) taking their final-wicket partnership to 74.

Sri Lanka ended the day with an emphatic lead of 365 runs. Openers Dimuth Karunaratne (59no) and Danushka Gunathilaka (61) both hit half-centuries as the home side closed on 151-3 in their second innings.

