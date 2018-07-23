Cricket Match

Day 4 of 5
Badge

Sri Lanka

338 & 275-5
Result
Badge

S Africa

124 & 290

Sri Lanka win by 199 runs

Sri Lanka vs S Africa

Rangana Herath spins Sri Lanka to 2-0 Test series win over South Africa

Theunis de Bruyn's maiden Test ton in vain as South Africa lose by 199 runs

Rangana Herath took seven wickets in a match where every South Africa batsman fell to spin

Theunis de Bruyn's gutsy century went in vain as Sri Lanka completed a 2-0 series sweep after Rangana Herath spun the hosts to a 199-run victory against South Africa in the second and final Test.

SCORECARD | COMMENTARY

The win, which came with more than a day to spare, was due to Sri Lanka's tireless spin trio of Herath, Akila Dananjaya and Dilruwan Perera, who together claimed all 20 South African wickets.

Resuming on 139-5 with a comprehensive defeat looming over them, South Africa appeared to have suddenly discovered a stomach for fight which was conspicuously absent in the series.

De Bruyn (101) and Temba Bavuma (63) proved during their 123-run stand that Sri Lanka's rampaging spinners could be tackled with decisive footwork and proper application.

De Bruyn registered the first fifty by a South African in the series, which he eventually converted into his maiden Test hundred.

Theunis de Bruyn's maiden Test ton featured 12 boundaries

Both De Bruyn and Bavuma generously employed the sweep shot to negate the turning ball but just when it looked like Sri Lanka would endure a rare wicketless session, Herath (6-98) struck in successive overs to expose the South African tail.

The 40-year-old spinner drew Bavuma on the front-foot to edge a sharply turning delivery to Niroshan Dickwella behind the stumps. Bavuma hit four boundaries in his gutsy 63.

In his next over, Herath trapped Quinton de Kock leg before and struck the biggest blow when he uprooted De Bruyn's off-stump after the batsman shoulder-armed to an arm ball.

Dale Steyn was the last batsman to fall, holing out to Danushka Gunathilaka.

Match Details

Date
20th - 24th Jul 2018
Toss
Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Sinhalese Sports Club Ground
Umpires
N J Llong, R J Tucker
TV Umpire
P R Reiffel
Match Referee
R B Richardson
Reserve Umpire
L E Hannibal

s africa BATTING CARD

Batsman R
D. Elgar lbw Perera 37
A.K. Markram lbw Herath 14
T.B. de Bruyn b Herath 101
H.M. Amla b Herath 6
F. du Plessis c Mathews b Perera 7
K.A. Maharaj lbw Perera 0
T. Bavuma c Dickwella b Herath 63
Q. de Kock lbw Herath 8
K.S. Rabada c Mathews b Perera 18
D.W. Steyn c Gunathilaka b Herath 6
L. Ngidi Not out 4
Extras 4nb, 1w, 16b, 5lb 26
Total All Out, 86.5 Overs 290
Full Batting Card

sri lanka BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Herath 32.5 5 98 6
Perera 30 4 90 2
M.K.P.A.D. Perera 19 2 67 2
R.A.S. Lakmal 2 0 8 0
D.M. de Silva 2 0 5 0
M.D. Gunathilleke 1 0 1 0
Full Bowling Card

