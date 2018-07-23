Theunis de Bruyn's gutsy century went in vain as Sri Lanka completed a 2-0 series sweep after Rangana Herath spun the hosts to a 199-run victory against South Africa in the second and final Test.

The win, which came with more than a day to spare, was due to Sri Lanka's tireless spin trio of Herath, Akila Dananjaya and Dilruwan Perera, who together claimed all 20 South African wickets.

Resuming on 139-5 with a comprehensive defeat looming over them, South Africa appeared to have suddenly discovered a stomach for fight which was conspicuously absent in the series.

De Bruyn (101) and Temba Bavuma (63) proved during their 123-run stand that Sri Lanka's rampaging spinners could be tackled with decisive footwork and proper application.

De Bruyn registered the first fifty by a South African in the series, which he eventually converted into his maiden Test hundred.

Both De Bruyn and Bavuma generously employed the sweep shot to negate the turning ball but just when it looked like Sri Lanka would endure a rare wicketless session, Herath (6-98) struck in successive overs to expose the South African tail.

The 40-year-old spinner drew Bavuma on the front-foot to edge a sharply turning delivery to Niroshan Dickwella behind the stumps. Bavuma hit four boundaries in his gutsy 63.

In his next over, Herath trapped Quinton de Kock leg before and struck the biggest blow when he uprooted De Bruyn's off-stump after the batsman shoulder-armed to an arm ball.

Dale Steyn was the last batsman to fall, holing out to Danushka Gunathilaka.

