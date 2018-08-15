Sri Lanka squeaked home by three wickets in a low-scoring T20 international against South Africa, with Dinesh Chandimal playing the decisive knock in Colombo.

South African skipper JP Duminy chose to bat first but saw his side rolled out for 98 in less than 17 overs. In reply, the home side stumbled to 88-7, but Chandimal remained and his unbeaten 36 saw Sri Lanka to victory.

Spinner Lakshan Sandakan (3-19) starred as Sri Lanka skittled the tourists for their lowest ever T20 total - opener Quinton de Kock's 20 was the best effort of an innings which swiftly slipped off the rails after he was run out.

Sri Lanka made heavy weather of their 99-run target, with paceman Kagiso Rabada (2-24) accounting for both openers in the first over of their reply.

A stand of 53 for the third wicket between Dhananjaya de Silva (31) and Chandimal - back from his ban for breaching the spirit of the game - broke the back of the chase.

But, from a comfortable position of 59-2, the hosts slipped to 88-7, with Junior Dala (2-22) and Tabraiz Shamsi (2-26) taking two apiece, but crucially Chandimal remained and saw Sri Lanka home with four overs to spare.

The defeat completes South Africa's tour, having lost the two-Test series 2-0, before coming back to clinch the one-day internationals 3-2.