Day 1 of 1
Badge

Sri Lanka

99-7
Result
Badge

S Africa

98

Sri Lanka win by 3 wickets

Sri Lanka vs S Africa

Sri Lanka end South Africa series with win in T20 low-scorer

Dinesh Chandimal crucially hit an unbeaten 36 in Sri Lanka's T20I win

Sri Lanka squeaked home by three wickets in a low-scoring T20 international against South Africa, with Dinesh Chandimal playing the decisive knock in Colombo.

SCORECARD | AS IT HAPPENED

South African skipper JP Duminy chose to bat first but saw his side rolled out for 98 in less than 17 overs. In reply, the home side stumbled to 88-7, but Chandimal remained and his unbeaten 36 saw Sri Lanka to victory.

Spinner Lakshan Sandakan (3-19) starred as Sri Lanka skittled the tourists for their lowest ever T20 total - opener Quinton de Kock's 20 was the best effort of an innings which swiftly slipped off the rails after he was run out.

Sri Lanka made heavy weather of their 99-run target, with paceman Kagiso Rabada (2-24) accounting for both openers in the first over of their reply.

A stand of 53 for the third wicket between Dhananjaya de Silva (31) and Chandimal - back from his ban for breaching the spirit of the game - broke the back of the chase.

But, from a comfortable position of 59-2, the hosts slipped to 88-7, with Junior Dala (2-22) and Tabraiz Shamsi (2-26) taking two apiece, but crucially Chandimal remained and saw Sri Lanka home with four overs to spare.

The defeat completes South Africa's tour, having lost the two-Test series 2-0, before coming back to clinch the one-day internationals 3-2.

Match Details

Date
14th Aug 2018
Toss
South Africa won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
R. Premadasa Stadium
Umpires
R S A Palliyaguruge, R Martinesz
TV Umpire
L E Hannibal
Match Referee
J Srinath
Reserve Umpire
R R Wimalasiri

sri lanka BATTING CARD

Batsman R
M.D.K.J. Perera c Shamsi b Rabada 3
B.K.G. Mendis lbw Rabada 1
L.D. Chandimal Not out 36
D.M. de Silva c Phehlukwayo b Dala 31
A.D. Mathews c Klaasen b Shamsi 0
M.D. Shanaka c Hendricks b Dala 16
N.L.T.C. Perera b Shamsi 0
M.K.P.A.D. Perera b Duminy 2
I.U. Tillakaratna Not out 5
Extras 2nb, 3w, 5
Total 16.0 Overs 99 - 7
Full Batting Card

s africa BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
K. Rabada 4 0 24 2
L. Ngidi 3 0 25 0
T. Shamsi 4 1 26 2
J.C. Dala 4 0 22 2
Duminy 1 0 2 1
Full Bowling Card

