Day 1 of 1
Badge

St Lucia

226-6
Result
Badge

Barbados Triden

188-6

St Lucia Stars win by 38 runs

St Lucia vs Barbados Triden

CPL: Kieron Pollard smashes century as St Lucia Stars end winless run

Kieron Pollard celebrates his century as St Lucia Stars earn a first win of CPL 2018

Kieron Pollard struck a thrilling 53-ball century as his St Lucia Stars were finally victorious in the CPL, halting their winless run at 15 games, as they beat Barbados Tridents by 38 runs on Friday night.

SCORECARD | AS IT HAPPENED

Despite three batsmen registering ducks - David Warner, Lendl Simmons and Darren Sammy - in their innings, St Lucia managed a massive 226-6 batting first, thanks to Pollard's 104 and opener Andre Fletcher's 80 off 52 balls.

v

Pollard smashed as many as eight sixes, and six fours, in his blistering knock, the St Lucia skipper taking only 20 balls to kick on from fifty through to a fine century.

In reply, Dwayne Smith cracked 58 from 45 deliveries at the top of the order for Barbados, but received minimal support at the other end, with former Australian captain Steve Smith's 28 the next best total.

Young, West Indian left-armer Obed McCoy (3-28) impressed for the Stars, as did 18-year-old Afghanistan legspinner Qais Ahmad (2-29) as the Tridents were restricted to 188-6 in reply.

St Lucia stay bottom of the 2018 CPL table, with this their first win in their five games so far and first success since the 2016 tournament, having not been victorious all of 2017. Barbados, meanwhile, have only played twice so far, winning and losing once.

Match Details

Date
18th Aug 2018
Toss
Barbados Tridents won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Beausejour Stadium
Umpires
N Duguid, L Rusere
TV Umpire
G O Brathwaite
Match Referee
D O Hayles
Reserve Umpire
M James

barbados triden BATTING CARD

Batsman R
D.R. Smith c Simmons b Kamawal 58
M.J. Guptill b McClenaghan 7
H.M. Amla s Fletcher b Kamawal 14
N. Pooran c Warner b McCoy 23
S.P.D. Smith c Hodge b McCoy 28
S.D. Hope Not out 25
J.O. Holder c Simmons b McCoy 14
R.A. Reifer Not out 1
Extras 1nb, 15w, 2lb 18
Total 20.0 Overs 188 - 6
Full Batting Card

st lucia BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
McClenaghan 4 0 44 1
K.A.R. Hodge 4 0 41 0
O.F. Smith 3 0 33 0
Q.A. Kamawal 4 0 29 2
R.R.S. Cornwall 1 0 11 0
O. McCoy 4 0 28 3
Full Bowling Card

©2018 Sky UK