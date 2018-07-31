Lancashire Thunder won their first KSL match chasing, as they pulled off a thrilling five-wicket win over Surrey Stars at The Oval.

England all-rounder Nat Sciver battled to an unbeaten 95 as the hosts set their opponents 149 to win and maintain their winning streak.

Nicole Bolton and Harmanpreet Kaur - who was playing in her first match after visa issues saw her only reach England on Sunday - shared a 68-run third-wicket stand before the latter smashed the penultimate ball of the match for six to seal a brilliant victory.

Looking to push herself back into the thoughts of the England Women's selectors, Lancashire bowler Kate Cross had Surrey opener Lizelle Lee caught behind before Emma Lamb struck twice in two overs - as Sarah Taylor (4) and Bryony Smith (8) both fell for single figures - to leave Surrey on 17-3.

Sciver and South African captain Dane van Niekerk were forced to shackle their attacking natures, scratching their way to 27-3 off the powerplay.

Some sloppy fielding and dropped catches began to cost the Thunder, as Sciver found her groove, running hard between the wickets to pick up two, while reverse-sweeping and driving sweetly to find the boundary.

The England all-rounder sent Lamb for three boundaries in the 16th over to reach her half-century off just 37 balls before launching Dani Hazell for a pair of sixes as she took her side to 148-5.

Coming off the back of a two-match winning streak, Thunder were looking to pick up a first victory while chasing and openers Bolton and Eve Jones (20) shared a first-wicket stand of 62 before the latter was caught off Sophia Dunkley.

Australian Bolton brought up her first half-century in the KSL off 42 balls and in partnership with power-hitter Kaur, Thunder accelerated having laid a perfect platform.

The result seemed to be decided when Bolton was dropped on 69 at fine leg by teenager Eva Gray - the youngest player on The Oval pitch.

However, Sciver trapped the opener lbw for 87 off 61 balls and bowled Lamb for a three-ball duck to leave Lancashire Thunder requiring 11 off the last over.

When Marsh ran out Ellie Thelkeld for a duck, Surrey looked to have put themselves in prime position to pull off the unlikeliest of wins, but Kaur kept her cool, lofting the penultimate ball over the ropes to seal Thunder's highest-ever KSL chase.

Meanwhile, a brilliant all-round bowling display from holders Western Storm helped them cruise to a nine-wicket win over Southern Vipers at Arundel as they stayed top of the table.

New Zealand pair Sara McGlashan (31) and Amelia Kerr (11) were the only two players to make double figures as Claire Nicholas took 2-17 from her four overs, with the inaugural champions VIpers also seeing three of their players run out as they were bowled out for 91 in 18.1 overs.

The chase proved a simple task for the impressive Storm, as Rachel Priest smashed 30 off 14 balls and Smriti Mandhana struck an unbeaten 43 off 27 balls - hitting her seventh boundary to secure her side's third bonus-point victory of the competition.