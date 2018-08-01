Gloucestershire returned to the top of the Vitality Blast South Group after scrambling to a four-wicket win over Sussex at Hove.

A slow pitch was perfect for the visitors' pace-off attack who set up their fifth win from seven games by restricting Sussex to 127-8 after the hosts had won the toss.

Spinners Rashid Khan and Danny Briggs bowled with predictable accuracy to share four wickets but Gloucestershire enjoyed the extra pace provided by the rest of the Sussex attack and reached their target with 10 balls to spare.

Phil Salt was run out by Michael Klinger's direct-hit from midwicket before David Payne picked up two wickets in seven balls including Wright (16), who hit four boundaries before mis-timing a drive to mid-on.

When Michael Burgess fell for a single to Andrew Tye the Sharks slumped to 27-4, but Laurie Evans briefly revived their hopes with 46 from 36 balls.

Archer's unbeaten 26 gave Sussex a glimmer of hope but even he was becalmed by an excellent attack with Payne and the experienced Tye outstanding.

The home side needed early wickets to have any chance and Khan struck with his first ball when Klinger (13) edged behind in the fifth over before deceiving Ian Cockbain with a delivery that skidded on in his next over.

When Miles Hammond (35), who hit five fours and a six, was lbw to Danny Briggs trying a switch-hit Gloucestershire had lost 3-18 in 3.2 overs.

Noema-Barnett (16) hit Briggs for two sixes but was bowled off a bottom edge in the same over and when Archer returned to the attack in the 15th over he immediately had Howell taken at point.

Jack Taylor settled Gloucestershire nerves by hitting successive boundaries off Chris Jordan in the 17th over to effectively settle the outcome and Gareth Roderick sealed a deserved victory with a boundary.