Andre Russell scored a sensational unbeaten century after having taken a final-over hat-trick as the Jamaica Tallawahs beat holders Trinbago Knight Riders by four wickets in the Caribbean Premier League.

The Windies all-rounder's three scalps on his captaincy debut were not his finest, as a full-toss was miscued by Brendon McCullum - after the New Zealander had scored a breathtaking 56 off 27 balls - and was caught in the deep.

Dwayne Bravo then under-edged the next ball onto his stumps before Denesh Ramdin's poor connection on the pull saw him pick out deep midwicket to complete Russell's first T20 hat-trick off the second, third and fourth balls of the 20th over.

Despite the impressive end to the innings for the Tallawahs, Chris Lynn's 46 of 27 balls and Colin Munro's (61) second half-century in two matches in the CPL saw Trinbago post an imposing 223-6.

And, when American seamer Ali Khan took three wickets in six balls across two overs, including trapping Ross Taylor lbw for 1 and Johnson Charles was struck on the pads by spinner Fawad Ahmed for 21, Jamaica looked in trouble at 41-5.

However, Russell strode to the crease and took charge in his first game as leader of the CPL side, and shared a brilliant 159-run sixth-wicket partnership with Kennar Lewis (51 off 35 balls) in just 10.3 overs.

Russell's brutal onslaught included six fours and 13 sixes - the second most maximums in all T20 cricket - as he brought up his hundred off 40 balls, to help his side seal the highest-ever chase in the CPL with three balls spare.