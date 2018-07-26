Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

Western Storm

132-9
Result
Badge

Surrey Stars

136-3

Surrey Stars win by 7 wickets

Western Storm vs Surrey Stars

Sophia Dunkley takes three wickets and Sarah Taylor hits unbeaten 50 as Stars beat Storm in KSL

Taylor steers Stars to 133-run target with 34-ball half-century

Sophia Dunkley dismissed Smriti Mandhana, Heather Knight and Fran Wilson as Stars beat Storm

Sophia Dunkley took three wickets and Sarah Taylor hit an unbeaten 50 as Surrey Stars picked up their first win of the KSL campaign and inflicted a first defeat on defending champions Western Storm at Cheltenham.

SCORECARD | KSL TABLE

Storm thrashed Yorkshire Diamonds by seven wickets in their opening fixture and Stars lost to Southern Vipers by the same margin, but the roles were reversed on Thursday as Surrey reached their target of 133 with 25 deliveries to spare thanks chiefly to Taylor's 34-ball half-century.

Leg-spinner Dunkley (3-18) picked up the key scalps of Smriti Mandhana (37 off 21), Heather Knight (6), and Fran Wilson (11) as Storm faded once a 43-run opening stand in under five overs between Mandhana and Rachel Priest (21 off 20) had been ended by Marizanne Kapp.

v

Live Kia Super League Cricket

Yorkshire Diamo vs Lancashire Thun

July 27, 2018, 2:25pm


Remote Record

Laura Marsh accounted for Stafanie Taylor (6) and Sophie Luff (9) as the hosts lost wickets at regular intervals and carded just 132-9 from their 20 overs, with Grace Gibbs also taking two wickets.

Seamer Danielle Gibson then struck twice for for Storm, including bagging Surrey skipper Nat Sciver (14), but visiting openers Lizelle Lee (22 off 9) and Bryony Smith (33 off 21) scored rapidly up top, before Taylor and Dane Van Niekerk (14no) ushered Stars home with an unbroken partnership of 57.

Taylor - who joined Surrey from Lancashire Thunder over the winter - completed her fifty, and the victory, with her ninth four, smashing namesake Stafanie Taylor to the fence.

Surrey's victory leaves rivals Yorkshire Diamonds and Lancashire as the only winless sides in the KSL, with both teams aiming to rectify that when they meet at Headingley on Friday, live on Sky Sports Cricket (channel 404) and Main Event (401) from 2.25pm.

Match Details

Date
26th - 29th Jul 2018
Toss
Surrey Stars won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
College Ground
Umpires
S Redfern, M Newell

surrey stars BATTING CARD

Batsman R
L. Lee c Mandhana b Shrubsole 22
B.F. Smith c Knight b Gibson 33
S.J. Taylor Not out 50
N.R. Sciver c Priest b Gibson 14
D. van Niekerk Not out 14
Extras 1w, 2lb 3
Total 15.5 Overs 136 - 3
Full Batting Card

western storm BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
C. Nicholas 1 0 18 0
F.R. Davies 3 0 28 0
Shrubsole 3 0 17 1
H.C. Knight 2 0 15 0
D.R. Gibson 4 0 34 2
S.R. Taylor 2.5 0 22 0
Full Bowling Card

