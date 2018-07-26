Western Storm vs Surrey Stars

Sophia Dunkley took three wickets and Sarah Taylor hit an unbeaten 50 as Surrey Stars picked up their first win of the KSL campaign and inflicted a first defeat on defending champions Western Storm at Cheltenham.

SCORECARD | KSL TABLE

Storm thrashed Yorkshire Diamonds by seven wickets in their opening fixture and Stars lost to Southern Vipers by the same margin, but the roles were reversed on Thursday as Surrey reached their target of 133 with 25 deliveries to spare thanks chiefly to Taylor's 34-ball half-century.

Leg-spinner Dunkley (3-18) picked up the key scalps of Smriti Mandhana (37 off 21), Heather Knight (6), and Fran Wilson (11) as Storm faded once a 43-run opening stand in under five overs between Mandhana and Rachel Priest (21 off 20) had been ended by Marizanne Kapp.

Laura Marsh accounted for Stafanie Taylor (6) and Sophie Luff (9) as the hosts lost wickets at regular intervals and carded just 132-9 from their 20 overs, with Grace Gibbs also taking two wickets.

Seamer Danielle Gibson then struck twice for for Storm, including bagging Surrey skipper Nat Sciver (14), but visiting openers Lizelle Lee (22 off 9) and Bryony Smith (33 off 21) scored rapidly up top, before Taylor and Dane Van Niekerk (14no) ushered Stars home with an unbroken partnership of 57.

Taylor - who joined Surrey from Lancashire Thunder over the winter - completed her fifty, and the victory, with her ninth four, smashing namesake Stafanie Taylor to the fence.

Surrey's victory leaves rivals Yorkshire Diamonds and Lancashire as the only winless sides in the KSL, with both teams aiming to rectify that when they meet at Headingley on Friday, live on Sky Sports Cricket (channel 404) and Main Event (401) from 2.25pm.

Comment below to get involved in the debate, but please adhere to our House Rules. If you wish to report any comment, simply click on the down arrow next to the offending comment and click 'Report'.