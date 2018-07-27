Player of the Match, Ellie Threlkeld, said she was 'buzzing to get the gloves back' after taking four stumpings.

Amy Satterthwaite and Ellie Threlkeld shared the second-highest partnership in KSL history as Lancashire Thunder snapped their nine-game losing streak with a 33-run win at Yorkshire Diamonds.

Satterthwaite (57no) and Threlkeld (53no) put on an unbroken 109 for the fifth wicket, behind only the unbeaten 161 Rachel Priest and Heather Knight amassed for Western Storm against Diamonds last term.

The partnership saw Thunder recover from 25-4 in the eighth over and post 134, a total they defended with ease as England spinners Sophie Ecclestone (3-11) and Alex Hartley (3-19) removed Diamonds' top four and teenager Threlkeld backed up her fine fifty with a KSL-record four stumpings.

Yorkshire were shot out for 101 to slip to back-to-back defeats to kick off the competition having been thrashed by defending champions Storm in their opener, Diamonds are now the only winless side in the tournament.

Thunder, beaten by Loughborough Lightning in their first fixture, are toasting just a second KSL victory and their first since defeating Lightning in their second match of the inaugural 2016 campaign.

Satterthwaite and Threlkeld were instrumental in that success after Yorkshire's Alice Davidson-Richards had bagged two of the early Thunder wickets to fall, including Nicole Bolton (11).

Diamonds reached 43 before they lost their first wicket but capitulated once skipper Lauren Winfield (28) was caught off Ecclestone, with Thea Brookes (21 off 12) launching only a brief fightback.

