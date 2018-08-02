Two home-grown England stars helped the Yorkshire Diamonds to their first Kia Super League victory of the season, a 12-run win over the Southern Vipers in a bottom-of-the-table clash.

Captain Lauren Winfield, from York, blasted 64 off 38 balls as Yorkshire posted 175-5, while quick bowler Katherine Brunt, of Barnsley, pitched in with 21 lower-order runs and then took 5-26 to run through the Vipers, who finished 163-9 in reply.

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, Winfield hit 11 fours and a six in her blistering innings, dominating an opening stand of 56 with Australian Beth Mooney (13), before putting on 53 more with Sri Lanka's Chamari Atapattu (43).

Wickets fell towards the back-end of the Diamonds innings, but Brunt finished unbeaten, tonking a pair of boundaries and a six in her 13-ball stay.

Vipers skipper Suzie Bates got their innings off to a decent enough start, with the New Zealand veteran striking seven fours in her 22-ball 34, while international teammates Sara McGlashan (21) and Amelia Kerr (26no) too contributed with the bat, as did South Africa's Mignon du Preez (25).

It meant that with four overs to go, the Vipers required a testing, but doable, 41 to win, only for Brunt - who had earlier claimed the wickets of Danni Wyatt (1) and McGlashan - to blast out the tail and secure victory for the Diamonds, as well as her five-for, in the final over.

Yorkshire's victory moves them up above the Vipers on six points - both teams having secured one win from five games at the halfway mark of the tournament, but the Diamonds picking up two extra from an abandoned match against Surrey.

The Surrey Stars, meanwhile, slipped to a third defeat in five as they were bowled out for just 95, suffering a nine-wicket thrashing at the hands of the Loughborough Lightning.

Surrey captain, England's Nat Sciver managed 45 from 35 balls with bat, but Marizanne Kapp (23) was the only other Surrey batter to reach double-figures.

Sophie Devine then smashed 61 off 32 balls for the Lightning as they romped to victory in 10 overs, a win that moves them above Western Storm at the top of the table, albeit having played a game more.